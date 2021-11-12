CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘Don’t do this’: Anti-vaxxers who have to get COVID shots are taking baths in borax

By Lisa Gutierrez
Rock Hill Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no truth behind social media scuttlebutt that people can “detox” their body of the COVID-19 vaccine in a bath made with the household cleaner borax, experts, including a physician with The University of Kansas Health System, said Friday. Anti-vaxxers on social media have been recommending all manner...

www.heraldonline.com

