CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

St. Thomas More volleyball advances to state title match

By Marlee Wierda
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OdQAO_0cvDR8ot00

NORMAL (WCIA) — Caroline Kerr and Anna McClure have been on this stage before. Three years ago they led St. Thomas More to a third place trophy as freshmen. Now everything is coming full circle for the seniors who will play for the Class 1A state championship after beating Freeport Aquin in three sets 19-25, 25-22, 25-18 Friday morning at Redbird Arena.

“My freshman year they really set the tone for what they wanted the program to be going forward,” St. Thomas More senior outside hitter Anna McClure said. “That was something me and Caroline (Kerr) really focused on during this match too was just really being calm for the underclassmen.”

The Sabers had to overcome some adversity early in the first set, when the Bulldogs went on a 14-4 run. It would end up being the first time the Sabers lost a set since October, but they battled back to take the match in three.

“We had to put it behind us,” St. Thomas More libero Colleen Hege said. “First sets over, forget about that. We just had to move on from that one.”

“To have this first game under our belt means everything against a very good team and so to be one step closer to our ultimate goal is definitely setting the standard for what we want tomorrow,” Kerr added.

The Sabers improve to 40-1 on the season and are just one victory away from their second state title in the last five years. St. Thomas More will take on Southeastern in the Class 1A state championship match at approx. 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. The Lady Suns knocked off Springfield Lutheran in the other Class 1A semifinal match.

In Class 2A, Pleasant Plains swept Chicago Christian 25-17, 25-21 in the semifinals to earn the right to play for a state championship on Saturday. The Cardinals will face Lombard Montini at approx. 1:55 p.m. after the Lady Broncos beat Breese Mater Dei 25-11, 25-10.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Three Central baseball players sign

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Three Central baseball seniors signed to play at the next level on Tuesday. Jake Munroe signed to play with John A. Logan College in Carterville, Carter Hall signed with Morton, and Will O’Gorman signed with Parkland in Champaign. The three are the only Seniors on the Maroons this season to play all […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Sabers win 1A State Championship, Pleasant Plains runner-up in 2A

NORMAL (WCIA) — The pressure was on from the start for St. Thomas More. As soon as they were placed in the 1A class this season, the Sabers were pegged around the state as the favorite to win it all. The Sabers took care of business — bringing home the State Championship by beating Southeastern […]
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

State Champion Sabers visit WCIA 3 Studio

(WCIA) — The St. Thomas More volleyball team joined Marlee Wierda in the WCIA 3 studio on Sunday night to recap their 1A State Championship win. The Sabers beat Southeastern in three sets on Saturday to win their second state title in school history. Hear from the team and head coach Kelly McClure in the […]
VOLLEYBALL
WCIA

Illini look to clean up turnovers

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It is not the ending Illinois would have wanted in Milwaukee, but the Illini need to pick up the pieces Tuesday after their meltdown against Marquette. The Illini scored just one point in the final five and a half minutes of the game, en route to a 67-66 loss. The team had […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasant Plains, IL
City
Normal, IL
City
Breese, IL
Normal, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Normal, IL
Sports
WCIA

Grandison leading the way: “I’ve always had the abilities that I have”

(WCIA) — Illinois forward Jacob Grandison is finding his role, and it’s bigger than most expected. With four guys missing from the starting lineup in the season opener last week, Grandison scored a career-high 20 points. Through the first two games of the season, the former transfer has led the Illini with 17.5 points per […]
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas More
WCIA

WEB EXTRA: 1A State Semifinal extended highlights

(WCIA) — Watch extended highlights from St. Thomas More’s 1A State Semifinal win over Freeport (Aquin). The Sabers advanced to Saturday’s State Championship match, with a 3-set victory (19-25, 25-22, 25-18).
SPORTS
WCIA

HS Scoreboard (11-03-21)

(WCIA) — Highlights and scores from high school football quarterfinal games on Saturday November 13th. Wins from Central A&M, Rochester, Sacred-Heart-Griffin, St. Teresa, and Unity all in the video above. CLASS 1A  (9) Central A&M 21, (5) Arcola 19 (2) Carrollton 28, (3) Athens 26  CLASS 2A  (1) St. Teresa 48, (4) Breese Mater Dei […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Hawkin(s) the Spotlight

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 87 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson breakdown Illinois basketball 92-53 win over Arkansas State, fueled by Coleman Hawkins’ career game. The sophomore forward scored a game high 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to pace the Illini (2-0) to the blowout win, in the […]
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Broncos#Sabers#Southeastern#The Lady Suns#Cardinals
WCIA

Curbelo, Frazier return as Illinois routs Arkansas State

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It didn’t take long for Andre Curbelo’s presence to be felt on the court Friday night in his season debut. The Illini sophomore threw up an alley oop to Coleman Hawkins for the game’s first points. Then he threw a behind the back pass to Omar Payne for a layup for the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

WCIA

3K+
Followers
882
Post
604K+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy