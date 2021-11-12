CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers' Zack Kassian: Out Friday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Kassian (lower body) will not suit up Friday against Buffalo, Bob...

www.cbssports.com

oilersnation.com

GDB 9.0 Wrap Up: Oilers close out a dominant 5-2 win over Nashville with goals from throughout the lineup

Can’t stop, won’t stop. Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. Oh, hello there, Nashville Predators. I remember you. Do you remember us? The last time we saw each other, our boy Leon Draisaitl was making a mockery of your organization with four goals in an 8-3 drubbing, and I was very hopeful we’d be getting a repeat performance here at Rogers Place. It’s only fair, after all. It’s not fair that your fans were able to witness our boys at their best while we were forced to watch from our couches. After nearly two years between matches, it was our turn for some in-person fun. It was a simple dream but it was a good one, in my opinion. And the good news is that the Oilers started the game with some jump and energy, pushing the Preds with waves of pressure that eventually led to a power play chance and subsequent goal. Unfortunately, the lead didn’t last very long as Nashville was able to respond with the tying goal only seconds after our boys got themselves on the board. As much as I thought the Oilers played alright, the Preds were able to consistently counter in what was a very even period.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 10.0 Wrap Up: Oilers come roaring back from three-goal deficit to close out a 6-5 OT win

On a night that began with the Kevin Lowe banner raising ceremony, I couldn’t help but wonder whether sitting through what was undoubtedly a moving ceremony would affect our boys when game time rolled around. Even though things kicked off way before puck drop, my silly Oilers-fan brain started trying to draw imaginary touchpoints between the lengthy ceremony and how that would affect the boys when it was over. Certainly, I understand and appreciate that the Oilers finally retired Lowe’s number — I’m not one of those people that seemingly hate him for whatever reason — but I also know that we’ve watched more than a few nights over the years where the boys have come out flat after sitting through ceremony X, Y, or Z. As much as this night was to celebrate Lowe’s accomplishments with the team, there was still a hockey game to win and I was looking for the boys to keep the good times rolling. Unfortunately, the start we got from them was exactly what I was worried about as the Oilers looked like they were skating through sand for much of the first period, which made the fact that New York was able to get on the board first anything but surprising. Thankfully, the boys were able to settle in as the frame went along, eventually battling their way back into a tie game with a clutch goal by Zach Hyman to knot things up before the buzzer.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Scores twice Friday

Puljujarvi scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Friday's 6-5 overtime win over the Rangers. Puljujarvi had two of the three goals that helped the Oilers erase a three-goal deficit in the contest. The 23-year-old winger has showed strong consistency this year with five tallies and seven helpers in 10 contests. He had a two-game point drought recently, but he's tallied three times in the last two games to put that behind him.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Racks up three points Friday

Barrie scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two assists in Friday's 6-5 overtime win over the Rangers. Barrie was bumped back up to the top defense pairing early in the contest, and he immediately made an impact by setting up Zach Hyman's first-period tally. The 30-year-old Barrie also scored a minute into the third period before setting up Connor McDavid's individual effort for the goal to force overtime. While Barrie has gotten on the scoresheet in just four of 10 games, three of those have been multi-point efforts. He's at two goals, six helpers, 18 shots on net and a plus-1 rating this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Devin Shore: Exits early Friday

Shore (lower body) didn't finish Friday's game versus the Rangers, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports. Shore was injured in the second period. He logged 6:25 of ice time and went minus-2 prior to his injury. After the game, head coach Dave Tippett said Shore is likely to miss time, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports. Colton Sceviour could be an option to replace Shore in a bottom-six role.
NHL
Empire Sports Media

Rangers face Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers Friday night

The New York Rangers look to continue their road point streak as they visit the Edmonton Oilers Friday night. New York Rangers: 6-2-2 (14 Pts. Edmonton Oilers: 8-1 (16 Pts.) The New York Rangers will need a strong game plan to keep the road points streak alive tonight as they face-off against the Oilers tonight in the first of two meetings this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Devin Shore: Out 4-6 weeks

Shore will be out 4-6 weeks with his lower-body injury, Tom Gazzola of TSN.ca reports. Shore suffered the injury Friday against the Rangers, and it's serious enough to keep him out at least a month. He's managed two points in eight games while averaging just 8:37 of ice time this season.
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

LEON DRAISAITL WARNED RANGERS BEFORE OILERS COMEBACK ON FRIDAY

Most watching the Edmonton Oilers game on Friday thought the New York Rangers would walk away with two points after leading 4-1 midway through the contest. As we know now, that wasn't the case, as the Oilers battled back and ended up winning a thriller 6-5 in overtime. For most, a three-goal game would be a huge mountain to climb, but to the Oilers, and Leon Draisaitl in particular, confidence was never an issue.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Starts again Friday

Koskinen will be in net for Friday's game against the Rangers, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports. This will be Koskinen's seventh consecutive start. He's been excellent thus far in 2021, posting a 2.18 GAA and .934 save percentage in seven games, six of which have been victories.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Hands out assist

Nurse produced an assist, six shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings. Nurse set up Connor McDavid for a goal in the opening minute of the third period. The 26-year-old Nurse has started hot in November with five helpers in his last three games. He's up to nine assists, 42 shots on net, 51 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 11 contests overall.
NHL
Tulsa World

Oilers update: Homestand concludes against Kansas City on Friday

This week: Tulsa hosts the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m. Friday in the finale of a four-game homestand at the BOK Center. The Oilers will visit Kansas City at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to complete the home-and-home series. Friday’s promotion: Veterans Night — All veterans and active service member with...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres will try to slow down red-hot Oilers on Friday

It’s a big weekend for the Buffalo Sabres, as the high-flying Edmonton Oilers come to town on Friday, followed by a visit from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Paul Hamilton has his game preview of Friday’s matchup with the Oilers:
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Strikes twice on power play

Draisaitl scored two power-play goals on four shots and added four PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets. Draisaitl made up for a double-minor for high-sticking in the second period with a pair of third-period tallies, though his goals were all the Oilers could get past Connor Hellebuyck. The 26-year-old Draisaitl has kicked his offense into high gear lately with seven goals and three helpers in his last four games. He's at 17 tallies, 33 points (13 on the power play), 51 shots on net and a plus-11 rating in 15 contests overall. While Draisaitl has been producing prolifically this season, he's shooting 33.3 percent -- that's unsustainable even for a player of his elite talent.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Pulled after two periods

Koskinen surrendered four goals on 26 shots in the first two periods of Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets. Koskinen wasn't able to escape the loss, which was just his second defeat of the season. The 33-year-old has leaked 16 goals in his last four starts -- with Mike Smith (leg) still out, Koskinen may be wearing down from such a significant workload. He has a 9-2-0 record, a 2.96 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 11 appearances. A rematch with the Jets awaits on Thursday should he start the Oilers' next game.
NHL
NBC Sports

WATCH: Chara drops gloves with Pat Maroon to renew epic rivalry

Death, taxes and Zdeno Chara fighting Pat Maroon. Chara's New York Islanders faced Maroon's Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night, and it took all of four seconds for the two very large hockey players to drop the gloves. Here's video of the fight, which the 44-year-old Chara won by getting...
NHL

