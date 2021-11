A home in Santa Rosa is in shambles after a fire broke out Sunday evening. Fire officials say the single-story home on Rutledge Avenue suffered an estimated $400-thousand in damages. The blaze was brought under control in about 20 minutes, but not before the entire residence suffered a combination of smoke, fire and heat damage. Reports say there were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

