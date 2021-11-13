CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

Heavy rain and winds cause damage across the area

By Christine McCarthy, Boston 25 News
 4 days ago
Parts of our area have been hit with heavy rains and strong winds Friday evening.

Rainfall totals range from half an inch in Boston to an inch and half in Bedford, Newton, and Plymouth. Hopkinton saw some of the highest totals of 1.85 inches of rain.

Storm drains clogged with leaves causing some flooding in some areas. Trees and wires came down causing some power outages. As of 10:45 p.m., there were more than 3,000 power outages across the state according to Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

