There’s nothing like biting into a perfectly prepped pastry, that sweet-tooth-satisfying zip of buttermilk icing or the dense crumb of a well-baked cake doing wonders for the heart and soul. And here in Tennessee, there are quite a few folks who think they have unlocked the key to a delicious baked good. It’s in Columbia, however, tucked away in Middle Tennessee, that we stumbled across Sweet Bakes Donuts & Cakes. It may not look like much at first, but step inside (or go through the drive-thru) just once, and you’ll find yourself head-over-heels with just how perfect the baked goods at this country bakery truly are.

