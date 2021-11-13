CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina man wrongfully imprisoned 24 years pardoned

 4 days ago

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday pardoned a man who spent 24 years behind bars for a murder he has long said he did not commit.

Cooper’s pardon of innocence allows Dontae Sharpe to apply for compensation up to $750,000 for his wrongful conviction.

“Mr. Sharpe and others who have been wrongly convicted deserve to have that injustice fully and publicly acknowledged," the governor said in a statement announcing he had pardoned the man after a careful review of the case.

In 1995, Sharpe was given a life sentence at age 19 for the first-degree murder of 33-year-old George Radcliffe, whom he was accused of killing a year earlier during a drug deal. Sharpe had maintained his innocence throughout and said in a 2019 interview that his faith and knowledge he was innocent guided his refusal to accept offers of a lighter sentence in exchange for a guilty plea.

At a virtual news conference Friday just an hour after Cooper’s announcement, Sharpe said he was in disbelief when his lawyer called him with the news. He said he was still processing it and also was thinking of those who had taken to the streets and held vigils on his behalf.

“I’m still in a haze kind of,” Sharpe said. “When you’re dealing with us human beings, it can go any way, yes and no. I didn’t know what to expect. I was believing for a pardon.”

The government’s case against Sharpe relied in part on testimony from a 15-year-old girl at the time who claimed she saw Sharpe kill Radcliffe but later recanted and said she wasn't present at the time of the shooting. She later said her claims were made up, based on what investigators told her.

Sharpe was unsuccessful in his repeated efforts for a new trial until a former state medical examiner testified that the state's theory of the shooting was not medically or scientifically possible. A judge subsequently ordered more evidence to be heard. Sharpe was released from prison in August 2019 after the prosecutor said the state wouldn't pursue a retrial.

The NAACP had long pushed for Sharpe's release over the years and urged Cooper to issue a pardon of innocence. In recent months, racial justice groups have demanded the governor grant Sharpe the clemency needed in order to apply for compensation for his wrongful conviction. They held vigils in front of Cooper's state residence in downtown Raleigh for several weeks.

The Rev. Anthony Spearman, a longtime North Carolina NAACP leader who was among those who participated in a vigil outside the Governor’s Mansion pushing for a pardon, said, “This should have happened a long time ago."

Sharpe thanked Cooper but called out a criminal justice system he considers “corrupt." He said he planned to celebrate Friday evening with his family and will continue to press for other inmates to receive justice.

“My freedom is still incomplete as long as there's still people going to prison wrongfully, if there's still people in prison wrongfully and there's still people that are waiting on pardons,” he said.

Follow Anderson on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BryanRAnderson.

Anderson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Kathleen Tye
3d ago

Glad to hear they did the right thing by pardoning him. Too many people have unfairly been incarcerated and put to death for things they did not do.

News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NAACP
neusenews.com

Governor Cooper Signs Four Bills into Law

RALEIGH: Today, Governor Roy Cooper signed the following bills into law:. AN ACT TO DISAPPROVE A RULE RELATED TO CERVID EXCRETIONS ADOPTED BY THE WILDLIFE RESOURCES COMMISSION AND TO DIRECT THE WILDLIFE RESOURCES COMMISSION TO REVISE THE RULE. Senate Bill 270: Insurance Technical Changes. AN ACT REVISING THE VERIFICATION OBLIGATIONS...
RALEIGH, NC
Magnolia State Live

Will Patricia Brown die in a Mississippi prison for possessing less than 2 grams of cocaine? Supreme Court will decide.

Unless something changes, Patricia Brown will spend the rest of her life inside a Mississippi prison, all because of a $20 rock of cocaine. “I have a death sentence for a simple possession charge,” said Brown in a phone interview. “Life without parole, people don’t realize life without parole is a death sentence. It’s death by mother nature.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WNCT

North Carolina roadside zoo cited by federal officials again

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A roadside zoo in North Carolina has been cited for the second time this year by federal agricultural officials, this time for failing to monitor injured animals properly. The citation issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture stems from an inspection on Oct. 4, WECT reported. Specifically, the citation mentions a […]
WILMINGTON, NC
