CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

New San Francisco center to share classical music with all

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12wwZb_0cvC4ODH00

Yo-Yo Ma spent the better part of the pandemic playing cello to an online audience seeking solace in his music.

On Friday, he marked his return to San Francisco by playing an energetic Bach cello suite before a live audience to inaugurate the opening of a new performance center designed to increase public access to classical and jazz music.

Ma praised the top-notch acoustics in the San Francisco Conservatory of Music's Bowes Center for Performing Arts and the “safe space that actually gives the students and faculty ... the preconditions for creativity.”

The towering campus in Civic Center was among a handful of construction projects that was allowed to continue during the pandemic to house students and provide them classrooms, a recording studio and a radio station under one roof.

The centerpiece of the $200 million building, however, is a street-level recital hall with floor-to-ceiling glass windows to let passersby watch students hone their craft. With the recital hall and two other performance spaces in the building, the conservatory plans to offer free admission to 90% of its concerts each year.

The goal is to create a welcoming space and broaden the audience to include those who may not be able afford to experience a live performance.

“It was very important to us to create a space that encourages access and breaks down silos," the conservatory’s president, David Stull, said. "For too long, the world of classical music has been seen as exclusive, with a huge barrier to entry — in its transparency, the Bowes Center invites the public in and builds connection.”

The glass design starkly contrasts the imposing neoclassical columns featured in the nearby War Memorial and Performing Arts Center, home to the city’s opera and ballet companies. The center, named after the late venture capitalist and donor William K. Bowes, Jr., is also walking distance to the conservatory and performance halls for SFJAZZ and the San Francisco Symphony.

A penthouse performance space where Ma and pianist Garrick Ohlsson played the music of Chopin overlooks City Hall and the bustling traffic on Van Ness Avenue. Thick glass walls allow natural light to pour in and keep out noise and vibration from the street.

"These two performance spaces I think will be magical for years to come,” said Mark Cavagnero, the building’s architect. “They'll showcase the student work and professional musicians' work and allow the public in. They will also showcase the city and the conservatory's proud role within in.”

Construction was allowed to move forward during the pandemic to meet the city's housing shortage. The conservatory paid to move out residents of a 27-unit apartment building previously on the site, covered their expenses temporarily and offered to move them into rent-controlled housing in the new building. More than 400 students and faculty members have also moved in.

The center was funded with money raised by the conservatory, including a $46 million donation from the family of late venture capitalist William K. Bowes, Jr. Construction began in 2018 and the facility was set to open last year before pandemic supply chain issues slowed it down.

Mayor London Breed called the center a “true jewel” for the city and said she supported the project since its inception “not just because of the amazing concert halls where you could have these experiences with these incredible views, but because it provided an opportunity to help students."

She joked that when she wants to play hooky, she can walk across the street from her office to enjoy a free concert.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Rittenhouse jurors to return for Day 2 of deliberations

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Jurors weighing charges against Kyle Rittenhouse were to return Wednesday for a second day of deliberations in his murder trial, after they failed to reach a swift verdict on whether he was the instigator in a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property.
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
CBS News

Jury in Kyle Rittenhouse trial goes home for the night without returning a verdict

Jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial spent all day Tuesday deliberating without returning a verdict, and have informed the court they will return Wednesday morning to continue reviewing the case. The jury began deliberations Tuesday morning, after prosecutors and defense attorneys presented their closing arguments on Monday. Rittenhouse, 18, is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrick Ohlsson
Person
Yo Yo Ma
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to grant emergency authorization for its COVID-19 pill

Pfizer is asking federal regulators to authorize its experimental COVID-19 pill, which the drugmaker says can protect people from the most severe symptoms of the disease. Pfizer on Tuesday said it is seeking Emergency Use Authorization for the antiviral pill, called Paxlovid, from the Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this month, the company said Pavlovid cut the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in people with mild to moderate coronavirus infections.
INDUSTRY
ABC News

ABC News

450K+
Followers
114K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy