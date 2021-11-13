CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney calls conservatorship end ‘best day ever’ as her fans celebrate in streets

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1txGBg_0cvBxheN00

Britney Spears has called the end of her conservatorship the “best day ever” as her fans celebrated wildly in the streets of Los Angeles.

The emotional pop star took to Instagram to celebrate a judge ’s ruling that gave her back control of her personal and financial life for the first time since 2008.

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!!,” wrote Spears as she used the hashtag “#FreedBritney” for the first time.

“Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen????”

Ms Spears, 39, was not present for the hearing, either in person or remotely.

Judge Brenda J Penny brought an end to the controversial conservatorship, which the singer has lived under for 13 years, at a hearing in California on Friday

“The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” said Judge Penny.

The ruling was celebrated by scores of the singer’s fans who had gathered outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.

Confetti flew and the singer’s supporters cheered and sang along to her hit Stronger, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Moments after the judge’s decision was made, the singer’s fiance, Sam Asghari, took to Instagram and posted a solid pink square, accompanied by the caption “FREEDOM.”

“History was made today. Britney is Free!” Mr Asghari wrote.

The conservatorship was established in 2008, after Jamie Spears petitioned the court to control over his daughter’s personal life and finances.

Mr Spears pointed to her public mental health struggles as a reason for it, and the temporary arrangement was made permanent by the end of that year.

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Britney Spears Wants Kevin Federline Reported To The FBI Over Manipulation? [Report]

Britney Spears was said to have had a big issue with ex-husband Kevin Federline for three years, as she wanted him investigated by the FBI. Previously, the FBI reportedly looked at the allegations where the pop star's father, Jamie Spears, tracked his daughter's private spaces and her every move. Along those lines, an insider even told the source that he "hired a security firm to monitor his "toxic" star daughter's communications without her knowledge."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Britney Spears' Halloween Costume Totally Confuses Fans

Britney Spears is turning Halloween into a murder mystery — and fans are a little confused. The pop star shared a spooky story with her followers on Instagram Monday, posting photos of herself handcuffed in a pink negligee and covered in fake blood and bruises. The "Toxic" singer went on to weave a narrative in the caption, beginning, "5:45 ... she arrived ... the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink ... took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor ... it remains a mystery."
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Britney Spears Shock: Sam Asghari's Fiancee Reportedly Using Hypnosis To Beat Anxiety Following Chaotic Court Battle With James Parnell Spears

Britney Spears is said to be undergoing hours-long hypnotherapy sessions to ease her anxiety. Britney Spears has consistently hit headlines amid her court battle with her father, James Parnell Spears, over control of her fortune. For much of that time, all decisions about the American singer-performer’s personal, financial and medical affairs have been completely controlled by her dad, who initiated the conservatorship 13 years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Britney Spears Shares Rare Photos With Sons Jayden and Sean at Museum Outing

Britney Spears is enjoying time with sons Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, as she marks what could be the end of her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer, 39, took her teenage sons, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline, to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Los Angeles, sharing a photo with the two in a since-deleted post she captioned, "Me and my boys last night," alongside three kiss emojis. Although Spears' post has since been deleted, you can see it here from PEOPLE.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
AOL Corp

Britney Spears's mom requests $663K in attorneys fees as the singer blasts her for being behind the conservatorship

Lynne Spears says her legal team played a pivotal role in helping to #FreeBritney. In a new filing in Britney Spears's conservatorship case, obtained by Yahoo Entertainment, the singer's mother says she was the one who got the ball rolling, in 2019, to oust the star's dad, Jamie Spears, as conservator. Now, Lynne wants the court to OK the conservatorship paying her over $660,000 in legal fees. The new filing comes at the same time that Britney, 39, posted then deleted scathing comments about Lynne this week.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Wants A Big ‘Traditional Wedding’ With An Unlimited Budget To Marry Sam Asghari

The ‘Toxic’ singer has huge plans for her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari, and it seems like Britney Spears wants to go all out to celebrate her love!. Love is in the air! Britney Spears reportedly has high hopes for when she ties the knot with her fiancé Sam Asghari. The 39-year-old popstar isn’t concerned about the price tag, when she eventually weds the 27-year-old personal trainer! A source close to the situation revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what the singer is hoping for when Sam eventually becomes her husband.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Jean Spears
Person
Britney Spears
Page Six

‘Furious’ Britney Spears refuses to see mom Lynne

Britney Spears is refusing to see her mom, Lynne Spears, even after the matriarch flew from Louisiana to Los Angeles to desperately try to extend an olive branch to her daughter, Page Six has exclusively learned. Things are so bad between the newly freed pop star and her mother that...
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Here’s What Britney Spears’ Attorney Wants To Ask Her Dad About Under Oath

Britney Spears' attorney is planning to grill her father over how much money he and her business managers reaped from the pop star's estate, and he's seeking extensive documentation about other actions during the conservatorship, according to documents obtained by BuzzFeed News Tuesday. The Oct. 28 document, made public Tuesday,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Best Day Ever#Freedbritney#The Los Angeles Times
Variety

Britney Spears and Her Fiancé Pose in ‘Free Britney’ T-Shirts Before Critical Court Date

Britney Spears is facing one of her biggest court dates Friday, and the evening before she sent a clear message to fans who have supported the legal battle to end her conservatorship. Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari took to Instagram with a video of the couple in matching t-shirts reading “#FreeBritney: It’s a human rights movement,” dancing, laughing and pointing at the message, all to the soundtrack of her song “Work Bitch.” The t-shirt is a nod to the fan movement that she has thanked in the past for supporting her legal battles. The post came hours before a Nov. 12 court date...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Britney Spears Says She’s on “Cloud 9” After First Weekend Free of Conservatorship

Britney Spears is on cloud 9 and celebrating with champagne after an L.A. judge terminated her 13-year conservatorship last week. Taking to social media on Monday, Spears reflected on experiencing her first “amazing weekend” free from the conservatorship. “I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time. I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night,” she wrote on Instagram. The singer also noted that she’s able to celebrate even more amid her upcoming birthday — Spears will turn 40-years-old on Dec. 2 — and expressed thanks to attorney Mathew Rosengart, whom she hired...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

What happened to Britney Spears? Full conservatorship timeline

Britney Spears is returning to court on Friday (12 November) as a judge decides whether her controversial conservatorship should come to an end.On 6 September, Britney Spears’s father filed a court petition to step down as conservator of the pop star’s estate. In the filing, Jamie Spears’s legal team said: “Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.” The filing observed that the “Oops I Did It Again” hitmaker sought “to live her life as she chooses without...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

LOS ANGELES, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britney Spears won back her freedom on Friday after 13 years under a conservatorship that controlled how she spent her money, when she performed, who had access to her house and what medications she should take. Aside from her plans to marry boyfriend Sam...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Britney Spears says her parents ‘should be in jail’ for ‘all the bad things they did’

Britney Spears has said she believes her parents “should be in jail” for putting her under a conservatorship for 13 years.The singer had her personal affairs, career appointments and finances legally controlled by the ruling, which was petitioned by her father, Jamie, in 2008.He pointed to her public mental health struggles as justification for the move, and what was intended as a temporary arrangement was made permanent by the end of that year.On Friday (12 November), a judge ruled that the singer be given back control of her personal and financial independence for the first time since 2008....
CELEBRITIES
Mic

Charity tells Jamie Lynn Spears to keep her damn money

It seems most of the world has truly decided to shun Britney Spears’s immediate family — even if they’re offering free money. Earlier this Tuesday, the mental health nonprofit This Is My Brave announced it would decline to receive any proceeds from the sales of Jamie Lynn Spears’s upcoming book, Things I Should Have Said.
CHARITIES
The Independent

The Independent

335K+
Followers
133K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy