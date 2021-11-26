The Best Dyson Black Friday 2021 Deals on the Airwrap, Supersonic Hair Dryer, and More.

Click here to read the full article.

While nearly every retailer (like Ulta and Sephora ) celebrates with some degree of discount, the best beauty deals are typically found on big ticket items. In the beauty world, that means everyone is on the hunt for Dyson hair tool deals, including the Supersonic hair dryer, Air Wrap and even the Corrale (aka the brand’s version of a straightener).

Despite their expensive price tags, these customer- and editor-beloved products are definitely worth the hype. In fact, they make some of the best gifts for women this year, too. Not only is the Supersonic hair dryer super powerful, it emits less heat so that your hair comes away less damaged. It also comes with a new flyaway attachment that leaves hair looking glossy and smooth. As for the Corrale Straightener , perhaps its coolest feature is that it’s completely cordless (that’s right, no more twisting and turning to get the perfect angle) and can double as a curling iron. And when it comes to the Airwrap , there’s not much this little guy can’t do. Available in cool new colorways, the device minimizes heat damage and comes with eight attachments — including a regular hair dryer, round brush, flat brush and two barrel sizes — for styling and drying hair in a matter of seconds.

Last year, stores like Ulta slashed prices on Dyson hair dryer gift sets featuring exclusive brushes and combs that normally don’t come with the devices. Of course, these sets sold out immediately.

For Black Friday 2021, Dyson hair deals are hard to come by. However, Dyson has a special savings event for Dyson Owner Rewards members starting this Black Friday until December 12th — but hurry, because these tools are bound to sell out by this weekend. You start by selecting your hair tool of choice, use the one-time promotional code, and then receive 20% your Airwrap styler, hair dryer, or hair straightener.

With this exclusive Dyson Black Friday deal, you can purchase the Corrale with $100 in savings, get $109 off the Airwrap styler set, or save $85 on the Supersonic hair dryer. As a bonus for purchasing an Airwrap this Black Friday, Dyson is allowing customers to select three complimentary gifts at checkout.

Is It Worth Shopping for Dyson Hair Tools?

In short: yes. These products are seriously worth the hype, and nearly all of them have multiple functions, so you’re truly getting the biggest bang for your buck. Each item also comes with a two-year warranty, so if it breaks within that time period, the brand will replace it free of charge. That said, breaking one of these products is super unlikely, which is easy to figure out just by picking them up and feeling the heft behind them.

Shop Dyson’s Black Friday Hair Tool Deals Now:







Dyson Airwrap Complete Set



$549.99

$440





Buy Now









Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer



$429.99

$344





Buy Now









Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener



$499.99

$399





Buy Now



Check Out These Dyson Alternatives on Sale for Black Friday:

T3 AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush







T3 AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush



$179.99

$134.99





Buy Now



Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer







Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush



$59.99

$34.88





Buy Now



T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand Set







T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand Set



$325

$243.75





Buy Now



Bio Ionic 3-In-One Styling Iron







Bio Ionic 3-In-One Styling Iron



$149

$104.30





Buy Now



Remington Proluxe HydraCare 1” Flat Iron







Remington Proluxe HydraCare 1'' Flat Iron



$99.99

$69.99





Buy Now



Drybar The Baby Brush Crush Mini Heated Straightening Brush







Drybar The Baby Brush Crush Mini Heated Straightening Brush



$59

$41.30





Buy Now



Croc Crystalline One Touch Infrared Dryer







Croc Crystalline One Touch Infrared Dryer



$90.99

$129.99





Buy Now



Conair InfinitiPro By Conair Ombre Spin Hot Air Brush







Conair InfinitiPro By Conair Ombre Spin Hot Air Brush



$59.99

$41.99





Buy Now



Shop Dyson’s Holiday Hair Collection at Ulta.com:







Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer



$429.99





Buy Now









Dyson Special Edition Corrale Straightener



$499





Buy Now









Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Styler



$599.99





Buy Now

