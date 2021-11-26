ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

The Best Dyson Black Friday 2021 Deals on the Airwrap, Supersonic Hair Dryer, and More.

By Brittany Loggins and Adam Mansuroglu
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rAmyo_0cvBHHSx00

Click here to read the full article.

While nearly every retailer (like Ulta and Sephora ) celebrates with some degree of discount, the best beauty deals are typically found on big ticket items. In the beauty world, that means everyone is on the hunt for Dyson hair tool deals, including the Supersonic hair dryer, Air Wrap and even the Corrale (aka the brand’s version of a straightener).

Despite their expensive price tags, these customer- and editor-beloved products are definitely worth the hype. In fact, they make some of the best gifts for women this year, too. Not only is the Supersonic hair dryer super powerful, it emits less heat so that your hair comes away less damaged. It also comes with a new flyaway attachment that leaves hair looking glossy and smooth. As for the Corrale Straightener , perhaps its coolest feature is that it’s completely cordless (that’s right, no more twisting and turning to get the perfect angle) and can double as a curling iron. And when it comes to the Airwrap , there’s not much this little guy can’t do. Available in cool new colorways, the device minimizes heat damage and comes with eight attachments — including a regular hair dryer, round brush, flat brush and two barrel sizes — for styling and drying hair in a matter of seconds.

More from WWD

Last year, stores like Ulta slashed prices on Dyson hair dryer gift sets featuring exclusive brushes and combs that normally don’t come with the devices. Of course, these sets sold out immediately.

For Black Friday 2021, Dyson hair deals are hard to come by. However, Dyson has a special savings event for Dyson Owner Rewards members starting this Black Friday until December 12th — but hurry, because these tools are bound to sell out by this weekend. You start by selecting your hair tool of choice, use the one-time promotional code, and then receive 20% your Airwrap styler, hair dryer, or hair straightener.

With this exclusive Dyson Black Friday deal, you can purchase the Corrale with $100 in savings, get $109 off the Airwrap styler set, or save $85 on the Supersonic hair dryer. As a bonus for purchasing an Airwrap this Black Friday, Dyson is allowing customers to select three complimentary gifts at checkout.

Is It Worth Shopping for Dyson Hair Tools?

In short: yes. These products are seriously worth the hype, and nearly all of them have multiple functions, so you’re truly getting the biggest bang for your buck. Each item also comes with a two-year warranty, so if it breaks within that time period, the brand will replace it free of charge. That said, breaking one of these products is super unlikely, which is easy to figure out just by picking them up and feeling the heft behind them.

Shop Dyson’s Black Friday Hair Tool Deals Now:




Dyson Airwrap Complete Set

$549.99
$440


Buy Now




Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer

$429.99
$344


Buy Now




Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener

$499.99
$399


Buy Now

Check Out These Dyson Alternatives on Sale for Black Friday:

T3 AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush




T3 AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush

$179.99
$134.99


Buy Now

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fAkU4_0cvBHHSx00




Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush

$59.99
$34.88


Buy Now

T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand Set




T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand Set

$325
$243.75


Buy Now

Bio Ionic 3-In-One Styling Iron




Bio Ionic 3-In-One Styling Iron

$149
$104.30


Buy Now

Remington Proluxe HydraCare 1” Flat Iron




Remington Proluxe HydraCare 1'' Flat Iron

$99.99
$69.99


Buy Now

Drybar The Baby Brush Crush Mini Heated Straightening Brush




Drybar The Baby Brush Crush Mini Heated Straightening Brush

$59
$41.30


Buy Now

Croc Crystalline One Touch Infrared Dryer




Croc Crystalline One Touch Infrared Dryer

$90.99
$129.99


Buy Now

Conair InfinitiPro By Conair Ombre Spin Hot Air Brush




Conair InfinitiPro By Conair Ombre Spin Hot Air Brush

$59.99
$41.99


Buy Now

Shop Dyson’s Holiday Hair Collection at Ulta.com:




Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer

$429.99


Buy Now




Dyson Special Edition Corrale Straightener

$499


Buy Now




Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Styler

$599.99


Buy Now

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

The Best Hot Tools Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Now

Click here to read the full article. Black Friday has expanded from a one-day savings event to an extravaganza of major discounts that go beyond the following Monday (also known as Cyber Monday), with many retailers offering special discounts on clothing, shoes and of course, beauty products. Cyber Monday is one of the best times of the year to score serious discounts on usually high-priced (and high-rated) hair tools, especially at Ulta. The leading retailer is currently running a sale on some of the best hair styling tools from the Hot Tools brand.More from WWD9 Eye-Catching Hairstyles for Fall 2020 from...
HAIR CARE
WWD

Violet Grey Has Great Deals on Top Luxury Beauty Products for Cyber Monday

Click here to read the full article. Violet Grey is one of those dream stores that carries every amazing brand that’s on the market, and for Cyber Monday, they’ve decided to celebrate by offering 20% off of some of their most popular products, offering some of the best Cyber Monday beauty deals today. This is definitely the time to snag the Augustinus Bader Rich Cream you have been wanting to try forever, or to pick up the Crème de la Mer you always wanted to try. It’s also a good time to try some cult-favorite brands that you have been hearing...
MAKEUP
WWD

Glossier’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Marking Down the Perfume I Can’t Live Without

Click here to read the full article. Glossier You is the signature fragrance from this cult-favorite brand, and the fact that it’s 20 percent off for Cyber Monday has honestly made my week. These kind of savings almost never happen, and just might lead me to purchasing more than one bottle. I could lie and say these are best to give as gifts, but I don’t think I’d be able to give these precious bottles away. Seriously, this perfume is great for one million reasons, but my favorite is probably that it’s so long-wearing. I think this has to do with...
MAKEUP
SFGate

Get some bestselling Dyson products on sale during Black Friday

When it comes to home products that help make your life easier, Dyson is often thought of as the gold standard. Yes, the products — from vacuums to hair stylers — often come with high price tags, but their excellent quality, innovative technology, and sleek design make them worthwhile investments. If you haven’t gotten on the Dyson train, now’s a great time, and starting Nov. 21, you can score savings on some of their best products.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Abloh
ETOnline.com

Walmart Black Friday 2021 Deals: Shop Gaming Consoles, TVs, Air Fryers and More

Walmart's latest round of the Black Friday "Deals for Days" sale is now live and it features major savings on select Apple products, air fryers, TVs, video games, laptops, Ninja and Magic Foodie blenders, Instant Pots, the iRobot vacuum, clothing and more. Plus, while Xbox, PS5 and Switch gaming consoles won't be on sale, they will be restocked for this event.
SHOPPING
MySanAntonio

Get early Black Friday access to this innovative hair dryer

If you've been one of the millions of people who have been dying to get the ubiquitous 90s blowout, join the club. The Rachel Green from Friends or Cher Horowitz from Clueless look seems to be back with a vengeance these days. If you don't believe us, look at the likes of your favorite Instagram influencers or just about anywhere on TikTok. They're everywhere, looking fluffy and styled. Don't say we didn't warn you.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Best Gifts#The Best Dyson Black#Supersonic Hair Dryer#Ulta#Air Wrap#Corrale#The Corrale Straightener#Wwd Virgil Abloh#Dyson Owner Rewards
Elite Daily

Score Nearly 50% Off A 7-In-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven With Black Friday Deals

Black Friday season has officially arrived, which means it’s time to score early discounts on your favorite products. Major retailers have already rolling out offers in November both in-store and online (which is ideal for those looking to snag limited-time deals without leaving the house.) If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen essentials for cheap, there are plenty of discounts on items like toaster ovens. Check out these top toaster oven Black Friday 2021 deals to get you started on shopping.
SHOPPING
fashionista.com

95+ Cyber Monday Beauty Sales That You Won't Want To Miss

Black Friday loves to tease our wallets with some pretty incredible sales — then Cyber Monday brings the irresistible discounts: Great beauty buys come in even bigger bundles, and must-have skin-care products come with double the savings. To help you navigate the massive sea of beauty sales, we've rounded up a can't-miss list of our favorites below. Happy shopping!
MAKEUP
CNN

The 450+ best Black Friday deals and sales to shop right now: Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Black Friday. The biggest shopping event of the year is here. Even though the buildup to Black Friday starts earlier and earlier every year, there’s still nothing like the day itself, when the best sales and deals on all the products you need are finally unveiled.
SHOPPING
musingsofamuse.com

Brand New Ulta Black Friday Deals Available Now

Hurry over to ulta.com for the second round of Black Friday Deals!. $10 Mascaras from It Cosmetics, Tarte, Buxom and More!. $10 Lip Products from Kylie, Bare Minerals, NARS, and More!. Urban Decay Naked 3 Palette $27. Too Faced Killer Liner 36 Hour Waterproof Gel Eyeliner $9.50. Too Faced Mini...
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
reviewed.com

Nordstrom Black Friday deals are early—save big on UGG, Dyson and more

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you're looking to refresh your home before the holidays or find a trendy Thanksgiving outfit ahead of Black Friday 2021, Nordstrom has you covered. These deals are sure to please. Right now, you can score major markdowns on All-Clad cookware, Coach and more.
SHOPPING
HuffingtonPost

The Best Cyber Monday Beauty Sales On Skin Care, Makeup And More

Like the saying goes, there’s a high price to pay for beauty. Trying the latest lotions, potions and wrinkle-fighting creams can make a dent in the old pocketbook. It doesn’t always have to be that way, though. Cyber deals, many of which run from today until the first week in...
MAKEUP
TODAY.com

Cyber Monday deals live updates: 33+ best deals on Apple, Sony, Dyson and more

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Cyber Monday...
SHOPPING
honknews.com

Lush Cosmetics Black Friday 2021 Deals – Black Friday Discount On Beauty Products

Lush is offering a variety of discounts! They are giving you up to 25% off natural makeup or 40% off skincare items like body lotions, shampoo bars, shower gels. You don’t want to miss out on these deals before they go away for good! Lush offers you the opportunity to get healthy ingredients without chemicals found in traditional cosmetic companies like Estee Lauder and Clinique.
MAKEUP
The Independent

KitchenAid Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal 2021: 25% off the artisan stand mixer

Great British Bake Off fans rejoice, for this candy-coloured stand mixer is in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.Whether you’re wanting to bake brownies, knead dough, or whip up a cake, there’s a whole host of sweet and savoury treats to be made with this kitchen hero.And when we say a whole host, we really do mean it. This sturdy mixer can process anything from 12 egg whites to 1l of whipped cream or 1kg of flour and even a batch of 108 cookies. Meaning you can cover any bake sale, birthday party, or Christmas cook-athon in record time.But, of course, this...
SHOPPING
WWD

WWD

11K+
Followers
17K+
Post
736K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy