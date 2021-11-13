Britney Spears news - as it happened: Lawyer praises pop star’s courage as conservatorship finally ends

After more than 13 years, Britney Spears’ long-standing conservatorship has ended.

At at hearing in LA this afternoon (12 November) at Los Angeles Superior Court, Judge Brenda Penny said the conservatorship that has overseen the singer’s personal life and finances should be terminated with immediate effect.

Back in June, Spears told the court in an emotive testimony that the conservatorship that took over her entire life had left her feeling both exploited and traumatised. Spears requested for an end to the conservatorship without undergoing any further a psychological evaluation.

Today, Judge Penny agreed saying there was “no need for a capacity declaration” of Spears, noting that it had been a voluntary conservatorship. She went on to say: “the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required.”

A conservator will continue to work to settle “ongoing financial concerns related to the case” (via The New York Times ) for an interim period but the conservatorship is “effective today...thereby terminated,” according to Judge Penny.

There were cheers outside the court in Los Angeles as supporters became aware of the judge’s decision, which was made following a 30 minute hearing.

Spears will now have a say in controlling her own finances and has the freedom to make her own medical and personal decisions for the first time since 2008.