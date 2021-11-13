ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears news - as it happened: Lawyer praises pop star’s courage as conservatorship finally ends

By Matt Mathers and Elizabeth Aubrey
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h4kYS_0cvBFRpj00

After more than 13 years, Britney Spears’ long-standing conservatorship has ended.

At at hearing in LA this afternoon (12 November) at Los Angeles Superior Court, Judge Brenda Penny said the conservatorship that has overseen the singer’s personal life and finances should be terminated with immediate effect.

Back in June, Spears told the court in an emotive testimony that the conservatorship that took over her entire life had left her feeling both exploited and traumatised. Spears requested for an end to the conservatorship without undergoing any further a psychological evaluation.

Today, Judge Penny agreed saying there was “no need for a capacity declaration” of Spears, noting that it had been a voluntary conservatorship. She went on to say: “the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required.”

A conservator will continue to work to settle “ongoing financial concerns related to the case” (via The New York Times ) for an interim period but the conservatorship is “effective today...thereby terminated,” according to Judge Penny.

There were cheers outside the court in Los Angeles as supporters became aware of the judge’s decision, which was made following a 30 minute hearing.

Spears will now have a say in controlling her own finances and has the freedom to make her own medical and personal decisions for the first time since 2008.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Britney Spears' Halloween Costume Totally Confuses Fans

Britney Spears is turning Halloween into a murder mystery — and fans are a little confused. The pop star shared a spooky story with her followers on Instagram Monday, posting photos of herself handcuffed in a pink negligee and covered in fake blood and bruises. The "Toxic" singer went on to weave a narrative in the caption, beginning, "5:45 ... she arrived ... the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink ... took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor ... it remains a mystery."
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Britney Spears Shock: Sam Asghari's Fiancee Reportedly Using Hypnosis To Beat Anxiety Following Chaotic Court Battle With James Parnell Spears

Britney Spears is said to be undergoing hours-long hypnotherapy sessions to ease her anxiety. Britney Spears has consistently hit headlines amid her court battle with her father, James Parnell Spears, over control of her fortune. For much of that time, all decisions about the American singer-performer’s personal, financial and medical affairs have been completely controlled by her dad, who initiated the conservatorship 13 years ago.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Jean Spears
Person
Britney Spears
HuffingtonPost

Britney Spears Makes Ominous Warning To Family Even If Conservatorship Ends

Britney Spears’ 13-year stint under her father’s legal control may be nearing an end, but her animosity toward her family appears to be heating up. In a stinging new Instagram message on Monday (see it in full below), the pop star blasted family members for “hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know !!!” and sounded an ominous warning:
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Britney Jean#New Court#The New York Times
Popculture

Britney Spears Shares Rare Photos With Sons Jayden and Sean at Museum Outing

Britney Spears is enjoying time with sons Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, as she marks what could be the end of her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer, 39, took her teenage sons, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline, to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Los Angeles, sharing a photo with the two in a since-deleted post she captioned, "Me and my boys last night," alongside three kiss emojis. Although Spears' post has since been deleted, you can see it here from PEOPLE.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears: Lawyer Reveals A ‘Bombshell’ The Judge Revealed Before Ending Conservatorship

David J. Glass explained what Judge Brenda J. Penny ‘hung her hat on’ to end Britney Spears’ 13-year-long conservatorship. After a lengthy legal battle, Britney Spears, 39, is finally free of her conservatorship. Judge Brenda J. Penny formally made the decision in Los Angeles Supreme Court on Friday, Nov. 12 — and California family lawyer David J. Glass of Enenstein Law shared the “bombshell” Penny revealed before making her highly anticipated decision EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Britney Spears: Pop star’s controversial conservatorship ended after 13 years

Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship has been ended after 13 years by a judge in California.Judge Brenda J Penny gave the pop star back all of her legal rights, which had been controlled by two conservators overseeing her personal and business life since 2008.“The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” said Judge Penny.The ruling was celebrated by scores of the singer’s fans who had gathered outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.Ms Spears, 39, was not present for the hearing, either in person or remotely, and all parties...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Britney Spears Emotionally Praises Fans as They Celebrate Conservatorship's End Outside Court House

Britney Spears spoke out just moments after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny terminated the pop star's 13-year conservatorship. Although she did not attend the court hearing Friday, she shared a video of her fans cheering outside the courthouse, many of them wearing #FreeBritney shirts or carrying a banner with the phrase behind them. She thanked everyone for their support, now that she has control over major decisions in her life for the first time in over a decade.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Britney Spears and Her Fiancé Pose in ‘Free Britney’ T-Shirts Before Critical Court Date

Britney Spears is facing one of her biggest court dates Friday, and the evening before she sent a clear message to fans who have supported the legal battle to end her conservatorship. Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari took to Instagram with a video of the couple in matching t-shirts reading “#FreeBritney: It’s a human rights movement,” dancing, laughing and pointing at the message, all to the soundtrack of her song “Work Bitch.” The t-shirt is a nod to the fan movement that she has thanked in the past for supporting her legal battles. The post came hours before a Nov. 12 court date...
MUSIC
Ok Magazine

Jamie Lynn Spears Wants Sister Britney To 'Stop Spreading The Hate': 'She's Not Going To Just Sit Back & Take It,' Says Source

A Definitive Timeline Of The Events That Led To Britney Spears' Conservatorship. A Definitive Timeline Of The Events That Led To Britney Spears' Conservatorship. Jamie Lynn Spears has been ruffling her big sister Britney’s feathers for a while now, but the squabbling siblings have kicked it up a notch — and an insider predicts it’s going to get even uglier.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

346K+
Followers
134K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy