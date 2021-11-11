CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Johnny and Rosemary Smith

fgazette.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of Johnny and Rosemary Smith would like to express our sincere appreciation for...

www.fgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Only two Republicans expected to back censuring Gosar

Only two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), are expected to vote for a resolution on Wednesday to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and take away his committee seats for posting an anime video edited to depict him engaging in violence against top Democrats. Censure is one...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to grant emergency authorization for its COVID-19 pill

Pfizer is asking federal regulators to authorize its experimental COVID-19 pill, which the drugmaker says can protect people from the most severe symptoms of the disease. Pfizer on Tuesday said it is seeking Emergency Use Authorization for the antiviral pill, called Paxlovid, from the Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this month, the company said Paxlovid cut the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in people with mild to moderate coronavirus infections.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hill

Bannon to plead not guilty to contempt charges

Onetime White House strategist Stephen Bannon moved to plead not guilty Wednesday to criminal contempt of Congress charges after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday, facing two counts:...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Hill

Outcry grows over Russian missile test that hit satellite

Russia’s missile test that struck a defunct space satellite has U.S. officials and lawmakers rattled over fears Moscow seeks to further militarize space, with calls to hold the Kremlin accountable. The satellite explosion created at least 1,500 pieces of trackable space debris and hundreds of thousands of smaller pieces, which...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy