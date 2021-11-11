Johnny and Rosemary Smith

Los Angeles' iconic Staples Center — home of the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, Sparks and Kings — is getting a new name: Crypto.com Arena. The facility announced the news on Wednesday, saying the new name will go into effect on December 25. The arena's new name is part of what...
Only two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), are expected to vote for a resolution on Wednesday to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and take away his committee seats for posting an anime video edited to depict him engaging in violence against top Democrats. Censure is one...
Pfizer is asking federal regulators to authorize its experimental COVID-19 pill, which the drugmaker says can protect people from the most severe symptoms of the disease. Pfizer on Tuesday said it is seeking Emergency Use Authorization for the antiviral pill, called Paxlovid, from the Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this month, the company said Paxlovid cut the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in people with mild to moderate coronavirus infections.
Drug overdose deaths in the United States surpassed 100,000 in a 12-month period for the first time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday, a troubling milestone amid an already devastating period for the country. The number of overdose deaths rose 29 percent, from 78,056 from April 2019...
Moderna has submitted a request to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize booster doses of its coronavirus vaccine for all adults, seeking to expand the number of people eligible for a third shot. The vaccine manufacturer announced that it asked the FDA to allow the 71 million adults...
Onetime White House strategist Stephen Bannon moved to plead not guilty Wednesday to criminal contempt of Congress charges after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday, facing two counts:...
Russia’s missile test that struck a defunct space satellite has U.S. officials and lawmakers rattled over fears Moscow seeks to further militarize space, with calls to hold the Kremlin accountable. The satellite explosion created at least 1,500 pieces of trackable space debris and hundreds of thousands of smaller pieces, which...
