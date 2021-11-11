West Milford. Boy Scout Troop 114 honors veterans

Kenosha, Wisconsin, is bracing for the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Rittenhouse faces life in prison if found guilty of intentional homicide in the fatal shootings of two men during a violent protest. Nancy Chen reports.
The defense will begin presenting its case in the trial of three White men accused of chasing down and killing Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man. The prosecution rested its case after a medical examiner showed graphic autopsy photos.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to authorize its experimental pill for COVID-19, setting the stage for a likely launch this winter of a promising treatment that can be taken at home. The company’s filing comes as new infections are rising once again in the United States, driven...
Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) announced on Tuesday that she will not run for reelection in 2022, becoming the latest House Democrat to bow out of Congress ahead of what is expected to be a difficult election year for the party. “Today, I’m announcing that I will not be a candidate...
