CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears: Pop star’s controversial conservatorship ended after 13 years

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ady0x_0cv9vKKx00

Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship has been ended after 13 years by a judge in California.

Judge Brenda J Penny gave the pop star back all of her legal rights, which had been controlled by two conservators overseeing her personal and business life since 2008.

“The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” said Judge Penny.

The ruling was celebrated by scores of the singer’s fans who had gathered outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.

Ms Spears, 39, was not present for the hearing, either in person or remotely, and all parties in the case will meet at a future date to resolve any remaining financial issues in the case.

Court papers in the case have estimated her personal fortune at around $60m.

Her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, told the judge that a “safety net” would be put in place for the star’s personal and financial care.

“As of today, effective immediately, the conservatorship has been terminated as to both the person and the estate,” Mr Rosengart said outside the courthouse.

“This is a monumental day for Britney Spears.”

And he added: “What’s next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person, Britney.”

“We have a safety net in place for Britney, both on the personal side and on the financial side.

“But Britney as of today is a free woman and she’s an independent woman. And the rest, with her support system, will be up to Britney.”

And he also addressed if they would continue to investigate Jamie Spears.

“The answer ultimately is up to my client, Britney,” he said.

Judge Penny had suspended the entertainer’s father, Mr Spears, as conservator on 29 September saying that the legal situation had become “untenable.”

The judge’s decision is the culmination of the “#FreeBritney” movement, which has publicly supported her desire to regain control of her own affairs.

In June, she gave explosive testimony in the case in which she told the judge, “I just want my life back.”

“I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized,” Ms Spears said, as she branded the conservatorship “abusive” and even suggested her father should be jailed for his role in it.

Ms Spears also told the court that she had been made to use a birth control device, to take medication and work against her will.

Following that hearing, Ms Spears was allowed for the first time to pick her own legal representation, and brought onboard Mr Rosengart.

In the wake of that hearing, Jamie Spears also asked the judge to end the conservatorship.

Moments after the judge’s decision was made, the singer’s fiance, Sam Asghari, took to Instagram and posted a solid pink square, accompanied by the caption “FREEDOM.”

“History was made today. Britney is Free!” Mr Asghari wrote.

The conservatorship was established in 2008, after Jamie Spears petitioned the court to control over his daughter’s personal life and finances.

Mr Spears pointed to her public mental health struggles as a reason for it, and the temporary arrangement was made permanent by the end of that year.

Mr Rosengart has suggested that he will push for an investigation into financial mismanagement by her former business manager, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group.

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Britney Spears Wants Kevin Federline Reported To The FBI Over Manipulation? [Report]

Britney Spears was said to have had a big issue with ex-husband Kevin Federline for three years, as she wanted him investigated by the FBI. Previously, the FBI reportedly looked at the allegations where the pop star's father, Jamie Spears, tracked his daughter's private spaces and her every move. Along those lines, an insider even told the source that he "hired a security firm to monitor his "toxic" star daughter's communications without her knowledge."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Britney Spears Shares Rare Photos With Sons Jayden and Sean at Museum Outing

Britney Spears is enjoying time with sons Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, as she marks what could be the end of her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer, 39, took her teenage sons, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline, to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Los Angeles, sharing a photo with the two in a since-deleted post she captioned, "Me and my boys last night," alongside three kiss emojis. Although Spears' post has since been deleted, you can see it here from PEOPLE.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Wants A Big ‘Traditional Wedding’ With An Unlimited Budget To Marry Sam Asghari

The ‘Toxic’ singer has huge plans for her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari, and it seems like Britney Spears wants to go all out to celebrate her love!. Love is in the air! Britney Spears reportedly has high hopes for when she ties the knot with her fiancé Sam Asghari. The 39-year-old popstar isn’t concerned about the price tag, when she eventually weds the 27-year-old personal trainer! A source close to the situation revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what the singer is hoping for when Sam eventually becomes her husband.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
epicstream.com

Britney Spears Shock: Sam Asghari's Fiancee Reportedly Using Hypnosis To Beat Anxiety Following Chaotic Court Battle With James Parnell Spears

Britney Spears is said to be undergoing hours-long hypnotherapy sessions to ease her anxiety. Britney Spears has consistently hit headlines amid her court battle with her father, James Parnell Spears, over control of her fortune. For much of that time, all decisions about the American singer-performer’s personal, financial and medical affairs have been completely controlled by her dad, who initiated the conservatorship 13 years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Britney Spears' Halloween Costume Totally Confuses Fans

Britney Spears is turning Halloween into a murder mystery — and fans are a little confused. The pop star shared a spooky story with her followers on Instagram Monday, posting photos of herself handcuffed in a pink negligee and covered in fake blood and bruises. The "Toxic" singer went on to weave a narrative in the caption, beginning, "5:45 ... she arrived ... the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink ... took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor ... it remains a mystery."
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Here’s What Britney Spears’ Attorney Wants To Ask Her Dad About Under Oath

Britney Spears' attorney is planning to grill her father over how much money he and her business managers reaped from the pop star's estate, and he's seeking extensive documentation about other actions during the conservatorship, according to documents obtained by BuzzFeed News Tuesday. The Oct. 28 document, made public Tuesday,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Jean Spears
Person
Britney Spears
Page Six

‘Furious’ Britney Spears refuses to see mom Lynne

Britney Spears is refusing to see her mom, Lynne Spears, even after the matriarch flew from Louisiana to Los Angeles to desperately try to extend an olive branch to her daughter, Page Six has exclusively learned. Things are so bad between the newly freed pop star and her mother that...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Britney Spears and Her Fiancé Pose in ‘Free Britney’ T-Shirts Before Critical Court Date

Britney Spears is facing one of her biggest court dates Friday, and the evening before she sent a clear message to fans who have supported the legal battle to end her conservatorship. Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari took to Instagram with a video of the couple in matching t-shirts reading “#FreeBritney: It’s a human rights movement,” dancing, laughing and pointing at the message, all to the soundtrack of her song “Work Bitch.” The t-shirt is a nod to the fan movement that she has thanked in the past for supporting her legal battles. The post came hours before a Nov. 12 court date...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservators
The Independent

Britney Spears news - as it happened: Lawyer praises pop star’s courage as conservatorship finally ends

After more than 13 years, Britney Spears’ long-standing conservatorship has ended.At at hearing in LA this afternoon (12 November) at Los Angeles Superior Court, Judge Brenda Penny said the conservatorship that has overseen the singer’s personal life and finances should be terminated with immediate effect.Back in June, Spears told the court in an emotive testimony that the conservatorship that took over her entire life had left her feeling both exploited and traumatised. Spears requested for an end to the conservatorship without undergoing any further a psychological evaluation.Today, Judge Penny agreed saying there was “no need for a capacity declaration” of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Britney Spears Is on ‘Cloud Nine’ After First Weekend of Freedom

Britney Spears is celebrating her new chapter. Just days after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated, the pop star enjoyed her first weekend as a free woman, and took to Instagram to share her happiness with her fans. “What an amazing weekend,” Spears posted onto her Instagram on Monday afternoon. “I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time. I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night.” The singer, who will turn 40 years old on Dec. 2, said she will be celebrating not just her freedom, but also her birthday for...
CELEBRITIES
Mic

Charity tells Jamie Lynn Spears to keep her damn money

It seems most of the world has truly decided to shun Britney Spears’s immediate family — even if they’re offering free money. Earlier this Tuesday, the mental health nonprofit This Is My Brave announced it would decline to receive any proceeds from the sales of Jamie Lynn Spears’s upcoming book, Things I Should Have Said.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NME

Chris Daughtry’s daughter found dead, boyfriend arrested

Singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old daughter Hannah has been found dead, with the death being treated as a homicide. A report by TMZ says that Hannah’s boyfriend Bobby Jolly has been arrested by police, but they are declining to confirm whether it is in connection with her death. Revealing the news...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

335K+
Followers
133K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy