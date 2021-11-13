Britney Spears: Pop star’s controversial conservatorship ended after 13 years

Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship has been ended after 13 years by a judge in California.

Judge Brenda J Penny gave the pop star back all of her legal rights, which had been controlled by two conservators overseeing her personal and business life since 2008.

“The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” said Judge Penny.

The ruling was celebrated by scores of the singer’s fans who had gathered outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.

Ms Spears, 39, was not present for the hearing, either in person or remotely, and all parties in the case will meet at a future date to resolve any remaining financial issues in the case.

Court papers in the case have estimated her personal fortune at around $60m.

Her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, told the judge that a “safety net” would be put in place for the star’s personal and financial care.

“As of today, effective immediately, the conservatorship has been terminated as to both the person and the estate,” Mr Rosengart said outside the courthouse.

“This is a monumental day for Britney Spears.”

And he added: “What’s next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person, Britney.”

“We have a safety net in place for Britney, both on the personal side and on the financial side.

“But Britney as of today is a free woman and she’s an independent woman. And the rest, with her support system, will be up to Britney.”

And he also addressed if they would continue to investigate Jamie Spears.

“The answer ultimately is up to my client, Britney,” he said.

Judge Penny had suspended the entertainer’s father, Mr Spears, as conservator on 29 September saying that the legal situation had become “untenable.”

The judge’s decision is the culmination of the “#FreeBritney” movement, which has publicly supported her desire to regain control of her own affairs.

In June, she gave explosive testimony in the case in which she told the judge, “I just want my life back.”

“I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized,” Ms Spears said, as she branded the conservatorship “abusive” and even suggested her father should be jailed for his role in it.

Ms Spears also told the court that she had been made to use a birth control device, to take medication and work against her will.

Following that hearing, Ms Spears was allowed for the first time to pick her own legal representation, and brought onboard Mr Rosengart.

In the wake of that hearing, Jamie Spears also asked the judge to end the conservatorship.

Moments after the judge’s decision was made, the singer’s fiance, Sam Asghari, took to Instagram and posted a solid pink square, accompanied by the caption “FREEDOM.”

“History was made today. Britney is Free!” Mr Asghari wrote.

The conservatorship was established in 2008, after Jamie Spears petitioned the court to control over his daughter’s personal life and finances.

Mr Spears pointed to her public mental health struggles as a reason for it, and the temporary arrangement was made permanent by the end of that year.

Mr Rosengart has suggested that he will push for an investigation into financial mismanagement by her former business manager, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group.