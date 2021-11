News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Shiba Inu and Floki Inu are both meme canine cryptocurrencies that were dismissed by many as simple Dogecoin variants. The last few weeks have demonstrated to the world that this is not the case. They have increased in value by incredible amounts, the initial cause seemed to be from Elon Musk posting a picture of his Dog named Floki (the Shiba Inu puppy). Normally investors would see a massive spike from the influence and then a quick return to the original price or a price somewhere in that region. However, many of the canine coins have held onto a much higher market value than anticipated.

