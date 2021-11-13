CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football preview capsule: Seton Hill at Lock Haven

By Paul Schofield
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
NCAA Division II

Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference

Seton Hill (4-6, 2-5 PSAC West) at Lock Haven (1-9, 0-7 PSAC East)

1 p.m., Saturday at Hubert Jack Stadium, Lock Haven

Series: Seton Hill leads, 2-0.

Last meeting: Seton Hill 27, Lock Haven 10 (2015)

About Seton Hill: Seton Hill has struggled to score this season despite squeezing out four wins.

The Griffins average just 11.9 points per game. However, defensively, they have shined, ranking third in points per game, allowing just 16.3

Seton Hill dropped a 38-3 decision to IUP last week. The Crimson Hawks held running back Logan Wiland, the leading rusher in the PSAC, to 36 yards on 16 carries. Wiland averages 107 yards per game.

Taro Gaither had four catches for 73 yards.

Jaylen McDuffie had 13 tackles (nine solo) and three tackles for losses.

Head coach: Daniel Day 15-26, fifth season).

About Lock Haven: Quarterback Ethan Persa threw a season-high 297 yards, but Lock Haven lost 52-14 to Shippensburg.

The Bald Eagles have not won since Week 1.

Shane Scott has been all over the field as he is fifth in the conference in total tackles with 91.

Head coach: John Kelling (1-9, second season)

