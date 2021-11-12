Nez Perce National Historical Park In Oregon Actually Spans 4 States, And Its History Is Fascinating
By Sarah McCosham
Only In Oregon
4 days ago
Oregon has a history that’s truly fascinating. Between the Gold Rush, Oregon Trail, and Western expansion, Oregon was a key player in some of the most momentous and transformative periods in American history. The Lewis and Clark expedition is perhaps the most famous feather in Oregon’s historic cap; and at the Nez Perce National Historical Park, visitors can get an immersive history lesson about this enthralling time… though it’s probably not anything you learned in school.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Nez Perce is one of the most fascinating places you’ll visit in the Pacific Northwest. Have you been to this National Park before? Learn more and plan your trip to this expansive, extraordinary place by visiting the NPS website.
Oregon’s history is so much bigger than what’s in the textbooks. Learn about an entire underworld of untold stories on a Pendleton Underground Tour.
Address: Nez Perce National Historical Park, 83365 Joseph Hwy, Joseph, OR 97846, USA
