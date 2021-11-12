CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nez Perce National Historical Park In Oregon Actually Spans 4 States, And Its History Is Fascinating

By Sarah McCosham
Oregon has a history that’s truly fascinating. Between the Gold Rush, Oregon Trail, and Western expansion, Oregon was a key player in some of the most momentous and transformative periods in American history. The Lewis and Clark expedition is perhaps the most famous feather in Oregon’s historic cap; and at the Nez Perce National Historical Park, visitors can get an immersive history lesson about this enthralling time… though it’s probably not anything you learned in school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktJ83_0cv96LV600
Nez Perce National Historical Park consists of 38 historic sites in the Pacific Northwest, which together tell the story of the Nimiipuu (Nez Perce) people.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=387Chy_0cv96LV600
This park spans 4,561 acres across some of the most ruggedly beautiful parts of the country, touching four states: Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25qw5b_0cv96LV600
Of the 38 different historic sites in Nez Perce, four are in Oregon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lOxat_0cv96LV600
Established by an act of Congress in 1965, this national park aims to raise awareness of the Nez Perce tribe indigenous to this resplendent region; the people who live in a landscape that ancestors called home. A "a park about a people for all people," there are no fees to visit any of the sites within Nez Perce, making this fascinating park one of the country's most accessible.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XoUJw_0cv96LV600
In Oregon, the most noteworthy site within Nee Perce is the Old Chief Joseph Gravesite. Old Chief Joseph was a Nez Perce leader who refused to sell his Wallowa homeland and sign the 1863 Treaty.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULHKF_0cv96LV600
The 1863 Treaty was known as the "Thief Treaty" or "Steal Treaty" among the Nimiipuu people. This agreement essentially created the conditions that would lead to the violent clash between the Nez Perce and the U.S. military, in what is now known as the Nez Perce Flight of 1877.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYXaZ_0cv96LV600
Before his passing in 1871, the chief told his son, "My son, never forget my dying words, this country holds your father's body. Never sell the bones of your father and mother."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vnf4n_0cv96LV600
Chief Joseph was originally buried between the forks of the Wallowa and Lostine Rivers. His remains were reburied in 1926, at this 5.1-acre cemetery that's a National Historic Landmark -- and a sacred site for the Nez Perce people.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lZgIH_0cv96LV600
American history is full of stories like this, of people and cultures who were, at best, overlooked during the Westward expansion. Nez Perce National Historical Park is a place where visitors have the opportunity to learn about the people and cultures who were pushed aside as history unfolded.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C0hMA_0cv96LV600
If these hills and valleys could talk, what would they say? Would they tell the tales glossed over by history books? Would they stand to represent the underrepresented?

Nez Perce is one of the most fascinating places you’ll visit in the Pacific Northwest. Have you been to this National Park before? Learn more and plan your trip to this expansive, extraordinary place by visiting the NPS website.

Oregon’s history is so much bigger than what’s in the textbooks. Learn about an entire underworld of untold stories on a Pendleton Underground Tour.

Address: Nez Perce National Historical Park, 83365 Joseph Hwy, Joseph, OR 97846, USA

