NYPD: DOE teacher caught kissing 13-year-old arrested, charged

The NYPD says a Department of Education teacher was arrested and charged after being caught kissing a 13-year-old Friday.

The NYPD says the incident happened at around 8 a.m. at 7002 4th Ave.

They say the teacher, identified as 41-year-old Michael D’anna, was arrested inside the school and that they don’t know who reported it at the time.

D’anna is being charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child and sexual abuse, according to the NYPD.

News 12 reached out to the DOE and it responded with a statement saying, “The school immediately reported this deeply concerning allegation, and this individual has been removed from the school while we follow the necessary steps to pursue termination. The safety of our students is our top priority and we are cooperating fully with the police department to assist with the investigation.”

The DOE says D’anna is a tenured teacher who was hired back in 2009 and has been working at PS/IS 30 since 2013.

The department said that right now D’anna has been reassigned to a DOE administrative office where he will have zero contact with students while the incident is being investigated.