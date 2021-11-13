CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tension within Brooklyn Democratic Party addressed during press conference, members claim harassment by top officials

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=127cDw_0cv8upIK00

Tension within the Brooklyn Democratic Party was addressed during a press conference Friday morning after several members claimed constant harassment by top party officials.

A group of Democratic committee members say changes need to happen within the Brooklyn Democratic Party now. They claim at Monday's meeting, culturally inappropriate comments were made specifically targeting Assemblymember Maritza Davila.

She says she has worked under several committee chairs and the behavior of the current chair Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn and District Leader Edu Hermelyn is extremely disparaging.

This group says committee district leader Shaquana Boykin was kicked out of a meeting for expressing her thoughts on social media.

They also allege that there's a lack of inclusion and respect as well as ongoing threats. They are demanding that chairwoman Rodneyse Bichotte-Hermelyn and district leader Edu Hermelyn immediately resign.

Those in attendance say this has been going on for at least a year with meetings delayed and lawsuits filed.

State Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn released a statement saying, "Executive Committee meetings follow Robert's Rules of Order to ensure they're conducted inclusively, fairly, and orderly. Let's follow the rules and focus on Democratic inclusion instead of divisional criticisms that don't hold water."

They are demanding a change so that they say the party can be united.

