CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo Download: Thieves, Demons and Jedis

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2021--

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005441/en/

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available now. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch

  • Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – Three iconic cities. Three epic stories. Play the genre-defining classics of the original Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – updated for a new generation, now with across-the-board enhancements, including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, and Grand Theft Auto V -style controls and targeting. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition brings these beloved worlds to life with new levels of detail – from the center of the criminal underworld to the pastel suits of the 1980s and the troubled state of San Andreas.
  • Shin Megami Tensei V – An unplanned detour leaves our protagonist buried and unconscious during his walk home. He awakens in a new Tokyo, a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da’at. But before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges and they unite to become a mighty being neither human nor demon: a Nahobino. With newfound power, the protagonist ventures through Da’at, an enigmatic realm filled with mythical deities and demonic tyrants in constant conflict for survival. Searching for answers, the protagonist must forge his own path in a battle between light and dark to dictate the fate of the world in this new entry in the classic Japanese RPG series. Shin Megami TenseiV will be available on Nov. 12.
  • STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic – The legendary RPG classic is now on the Nintendo Switch system. Four thousand years before the Galactic Empire, hundreds of Jedi Knights have fallen in battle against the ruthless Sith and you are the last hope of the Jedi Order. Can you master the awesome power of the Force and save the Republic? Or will you fall to the lure of the dark side?
  • The Wild at Heart – Wield an ever-growing herd of quirky creatures to rebuild broken paths, battle perilous beasts and solve peculiar puzzles in a rich, interconnected world. Join two young runaways as they unravel the mysteries of a lost realm in this nostalgic storybook fantasy! The Wild at Heart will be available on Nov. 16.

Trials:

  • Time for a Taste Test! – Players of the Reapers’ Game must complete daily missions or face total erasure in the crowded chaos of Tokyo. In The World Ends with You: Final Remix, you’ll fight to survive a life-or-death game … with a twisted tale featuring more turns than the urban labyrinth of Tokyo you’re trapped in. If you haven’t tried The World Ends with You: Final Remix yet, then you’ll want to jump on this chance at a free trial! Until 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 16, Nintendo Switch Online members can play the full game … for free!* If you enjoy the experience, The World Ends with You: Final Remix is currently on sale for 30% off in Nintendo eShop until 11:59 a.m. PT on Nov. 23. The long-awaited follow-up game, NEO: The World Ends with You, is also currently on sale for 30% off in Nintendo eShop until 11:59 a.m. PT on Nov. 19. Put your psychic prowess to the test this month as you duke it out on the stylishly animated streets of Shibuya!

Nintendo eShop sales:

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
  • Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

  • A Pretty Odd Bunny – Available Nov. 12
  • FishWitch Halloween – Available Nov. 13
  • Gynoug – Available Nov. 12
  • Hoplegs – Available Nov. 12
  • Klang 2 – Available Nov. 17
  • Mastho is Together – Available Nov. 17
  • Pukan, Bye-Bye! – Available Nov. 12
  • The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf – Available Nov. 16
  • TIMINGooo!
  • Venus: Improbable Dream – Available Nov. 12
  • X-Force Genesis – Available Nov. 12

* Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch family of systems, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that allows members to team up or face off online in compatible Nintendo Switch games, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. Members also enjoy a curated library of NES and Super NES classic games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, among many others. To find out more about the benefits that come with Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

With a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, players get access to even more benefits, including a library of Nintendo 64 games with newly added online play for up to four players (additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode; sold separately), Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC and retro SEGA Genesis games.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch family of systems, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch family of systems both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.

My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop, or on discount rewards for select Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.

Remember that the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS family of systems feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo Switch players who register a Nintendo Account gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about parental controls on Nintendo Switch and other features, visit https://play.nintendo.com/parents/crash-courses/parental-controls/ and https://www.nintendo.com/switch/. For all other systems please visit https://support.nintendo.com/.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005441/en/

CONTACT: Eddie Garcia

Golin

213-335-5536

egarcia@golin.comJustin Aclin

Golin

212-373-6004

jaclin@golin.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE RETAIL HARDWARE SPECIALTY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY RETAIL OTHER CONSUMER ELECTRONIC GAMES

SOURCE: Nintendo

PUB: 11/11/2021 09:00 AM/DISC: 11/11/2021 09:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005441/en

Comments / 0

Related
techraptor.net

Demon Turf Review

Platformers are infamously hard games to get right. They need to be challenging enough to be replayable without artificially injecting difficulty. You have to feel some sense of ownership over your greatest triumphs without feeling like you're being handheld. This is a fine balance that only the bravest try. Luckily, Demon Turf is a courageous and glorious attempt to reinvigorate the genre.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Nintendo says it will "improve and expand" Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has revealed its latest user figure for Nintendo Switch Online, and a rise of six million paid subscribers over the last 12 months. 32 million people are now Switch Online subscribers (as of 30th September 2021), up from 26 million people last year. That count will no doubt have...
VIDEO GAMES
christcenteredgamer.com

Sea of Thieves (PC)

ESRB Rating: T for Violence, Use of Alcohol, and Crude Humor. Number of Players: 1-4 players per party, 24 players per server. Rare is known for making fantastic platformers for the Super Nintendo and Nintendo 64, such as Banjo-Kazooie and the Donkey Kong Country series. Rare is also known for being acquired by Microsoft and making games that were niche at best and hated at worst. After so many years of being mostly forgotten, Rare released Sea of Thieves in 2018, a sandbox game about sailing the seas as a pirate.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo 3ds#New Nintendo#Nintendo Nes#Grand Theft Auto#Nahobino#Da At#Japanese#The Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Enthusiast

Nintendo Osaka to open in Japan as second Nintendo store

If you go to Japan and love all things Nintendo, you’re going to end up at Super Nintendo World, the spectacular theme park at Universal Studios Japan. But that’s not the only place you can go. There is also the Nintendo Tokyo store, where you can buy oodles of merchandise for Mario, Donkey Kong, and the rest of your favorite franchises. And soon enough, there will finally be a second store location, as Nintendo Osaka has been announced as a new location opening in late 2022. Via Brian Ashcraft at Kotaku, Nintendo Osaka will open in Umeda at the Daimaru department store, offering an authentic experience for fans.
WORLD
ComicBook

Nintendo Teases Big Upgrades for Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has teased that it will have some big upgrades coming to Nintendo Switch Online in the future. While the publisher's online subscription service has already received a rather notable upgrade within the past month thanks to the addition of games from Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis libraries, Nintendo has indicated that this will seemingly just be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the future of the platform.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Shin Megami Tensei V for Nintendo Switch Reveals Alice In 200th Demon Trailer

Atlus released another of its trailers showcasing one of the over 200 demons of its upcoming JRPG Shin Megami Tensei V. This is actually a special one because it’s the 200th. If a few months ago someone told me I’d be reporting about over 200 trailers at the pace of one and then two a day (without even counting the additional videos not related to demons) I’d have thought you were pulling my leg. And yet, here we are.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Place
Tokyo, JP
techraptor.net

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Ditches Denuvo DRM

A new update has removed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's Denuvo DRM on PC -- and it's possible that the removal is related to recent problems with the upcoming 12th-gen Intel "Alder Lake" CPUs. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was first announced all the way back at E3 2018 and...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Best Buy PS5 & Switch OLED TotalTech Restock Today – November 15

Best Buy will be having an online PS5 and Nintendo Switch OLED restock today exclusively for TotalTech members!. New consoles are extremely hard to purchase right now. All of the restocks for both the PS5 and Nintendo Switch OLED sell out almost immediately. Although, it’s is no surprise if you...
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Gaming Consoles and Gadgets for Working Out

You clock out after a long, stressful day and all you want to do is zone out and play Call of Duty. But being the responsible adult that you are, you know you should probably squeeze in a workout before dinner. Unfortunately, making your fitness routine actually fun isn’t always easy. Enter active video games (AVGs), which, as the name suggests, often requires you to get up off the couch to play them. Anyone who’s spent time bowling on their Wii or coaxing sweet licks out of their Guitar Hero axe can tell you this isn’t a new concept. But the...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Xbox Series X restock: Where to get a console this week

GameStop has announced it will have consoles available at some point today, but only through the Xbox All Access program. This restock is sold out, and we're not expecting more today. Best Buy and Walmart started the week off strong with back-to-back Xbox restocks, and it's unlikely these will be...
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

Everything You Need to Know About Xbox Game Pass: Pricing, Perks, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Microsoft is celebrating 20 years of Xbox, which means it’s a great time to step your game up with a subscription to Xbox Game Pass. Between shipping delays and chip shortages, the holiday season already feels a little ominous for gamers, and while it’s not always easy to keep track of all the new video games, consoles, and other gaming gear, signing up for a...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on games, consoles and bundles

It’s November, and we all know what that means – time to think ahead to everyone’s favourite time of the year: Black Friday. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it will be back with aplomb for 2021 in actual shops – and, for some retailers, the fun has already started! Black Friday will see deals and discounts across a huge range of products, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowConsoles, games,...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Game Awards: ‘It Takes Two,’ ‘Deathloop’ Among 2021 Nominations

Nominees for the eighth annual Game Awards were unveiled Tuesday. In a YouTube livestream from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Geoff Keighley, creator, executive producer and host of the Game Awards, revealed the nominees in 30 categories. Hazelight’s action-adventure platformer It Takes Two, which explores themes of relationships and divorce, first-person shooter Deathloop, platformer Psychonauts 2 and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart all scored multiple noms, including spots in the coveted game of the year category, which also includes horror survival game Resident Evil Village and action-adventure Metroid Dread. Annapurna Interactive’s Twelve Minutes — starring Daisy Ridley, Willem Dafoe and James McAvoy in...
FIFA
Charlie INTEL

Halo Infinite players desperate to earn XP for playing matches

Halo Infinite players are already loving the surprise early launch of the game’s multiplayer component, but they have taken exception to the game’s XP system and feel it desperately needs to be changed to increase satisfaction. Needless to say that the gaming world was shaken yesterday by the shock news...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for an entire year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

652K+
Followers
347K+
Post
297M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy