Nintendo Download: Thieves, Demons and Jedis

Nintendo Download includes the following content:

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available now.

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – Three iconic cities. Three epic stories. Play the genre-defining classics of the original Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – Grand Theft Auto III , Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – updated for a new generation, now with across-the-board enhancements, including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, and Grand Theft Auto V -style controls and targeting. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition brings these beloved worlds to life with new levels of detail – from the center of the criminal underworld to the pastel suits of the 1980s and the troubled state of San Andreas.

Trilogy – , and – updated for a new generation, now with across-the-board enhancements, including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, and -style controls and targeting. brings these beloved worlds to life with new levels of detail – from the center of the criminal underworld to the pastel suits of the 1980s and the troubled state of San Andreas. Shin Megami Tensei V – An unplanned detour leaves our protagonist buried and unconscious during his walk home. He awakens in a new Tokyo, a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da’at. But before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges and they unite to become a mighty being neither human nor demon: a Nahobino. With newfound power, the protagonist ventures through Da’at, an enigmatic realm filled with mythical deities and demonic tyrants in constant conflict for survival. Searching for answers, the protagonist must forge his own path in a battle between light and dark to dictate the fate of the world in this new entry in the classic Japanese RPG series. Shin Megami Tensei V will be available on Nov. 12.

will be available on Nov. 12. STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic – The legendary RPG classic is now on the Nintendo Switch system. Four thousand years before the Galactic Empire, hundreds of Jedi Knights have fallen in battle against the ruthless Sith and you are the last hope of the Jedi Order. Can you master the awesome power of the Force and save the Republic? Or will you fall to the lure of the dark side?

The Wild at Heart – Wield an ever-growing herd of quirky creatures to rebuild broken paths, battle perilous beasts and solve peculiar puzzles in a rich, interconnected world. Join two young runaways as they unravel the mysteries of a lost realm in this nostalgic storybook fantasy! The Wild at Heart will be available on Nov. 16.

Trials:

Time for a Taste Test! – Players of the Reapers’ Game must complete daily missions or face total erasure in the crowded chaos of Tokyo. In The World Ends with You: Final Remix, you’ll fight to survive a life-or-death game … with a twisted tale featuring more turns than the urban labyrinth of Tokyo you’re trapped in. If you haven’t tried The World Ends with You: Final Remix yet, then you’ll want to jump on this chance at a free trial! Until 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 16, Nintendo Switch Online members can play the full game … for free!* If you enjoy the experience, The World Ends with You: Final Remix is currently on sale for 30% off in Nintendo eShop until 11:59 a.m. PT on Nov. 23. The long-awaited follow-up game, NEO: The World Ends with You, is also currently on sale for 30% off in Nintendo eShop until 11:59 a.m. PT on Nov. 19. Put your psychic prowess to the test this month as you duke it out on the stylishly animated streets of Shibuya!

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U

Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

A Pretty Odd Bunny – Available Nov. 12

FishWitch Halloween – Available Nov. 13

Gynoug – Available Nov. 12

Hoplegs – Available Nov. 12

Klang 2 – Available Nov. 17

Mastho is Together – Available Nov. 17

Pukan, Bye-Bye! – Available Nov. 12

The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf – Available Nov. 16

TIMINGooo!

Venus: Improbable Dream – Available Nov. 12

X-Force Genesis – Available Nov. 12

* Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch family of systems, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that allows members to team up or face off online in compatible Nintendo Switch games, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. Members also enjoy a curated library of NES and Super NES classic games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, among many others. To find out more about the benefits that come with Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

With a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, players get access to even more benefits, including a library of Nintendo 64 games with newly added online play for up to four players (additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode; sold separately), Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC and retro SEGA Genesis games.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch family of systems, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch family of systems both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.

My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop, or on discount rewards for select Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.

Remember that the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS family of systems feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo Switch players who register a Nintendo Account gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about parental controls on Nintendo Switch and other features, visit https://play.nintendo.com/parents/crash-courses/parental-controls/ and https://www.nintendo.com/switch/. For all other systems please visit https://support.nintendo.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005441/en/

