NFL Hall-of-Famer Cris Carter Goes the Distance for Skechers

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company™, signs one of the top pass receivers of all time as retired Minnesota Vikings star Cris Carter joins the brand’s legendary athlete roster. Carter, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a sports analyst off the field, will star in a national multi-platform Skechers Max Cushioning® footwear and Skechers apparel marketing campaign for the global lifestyle and performance company launching later this year.

“I was on some amazing teams throughout my career, and it feels like Skechers is building their own All-Century Team with their star roster,” said Cris Carter. “It was immediately clear that I had to sign on. Plus, I’m almost twenty years out of the game, so I can use that Skechers signature comfort now more than ever!”

“Cris Carter defined his career in the game with exciting plays that had fans cheering, and we look forward to Cris bringing that energy to Skechers,” added Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Our brand has had a reputation for comfortable footwear going back decades, but just as we’ve been building our roster of legendary athletic talent, we continue to enhance our comfort game as well. We’re truly The Comfort Technology Company and Cris will be a perfect addition to help share this message about the innovation in our men’s collections to football fans everywhere.”

Skechers has been leading the industry on comfort through the development of innovative technologies and materials for many years. Consumers can only find these signature features in Skechers products. This includes patented Skechers Arch Fit Technology™ along with Skechers Max Cushioning Technology™, Skechers Hyper Burst Technology™, Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam®, Skechers Relaxed Fit Technology™ and Skechers Stretch Fit Technology™, among many others.

Cris Carter, one of the most successful pass catchers in football, started at Ohio State and set school records for receptions (168), yards (2,725) and touchdowns (27). He was later selected for the Ohio State Football All-Century Team and named to the Varsity O Hall of Fame. He was drafted to the NFL in 1987, starting a career that spanned 15 seasons including 12 with the Minnesota Vikings where he settled in as the team’s top receiver. Carter appeared in eight Pro Bowls and was the second player in NFL history to catch 1,000 passes. He retired in 2002 with 1,101 receptions, 13,899 receiving yards, 12.6 yards per reception and 130 touchdowns. He was named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 1999 in recognition of his volunteer and charity work as well as excellence on the field, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013. Post-retirement, Carter shifted to radio and broadcasting as an NFL analyst working with HBO’s Inside The NFL, ESPN, FOX Sports, Sirius Satellite Radio and Yahoo Sports.

Carter is now part of a team of Skechers athletes and sports icons, which currently includes ace Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, former quarterback and broadcaster Tony Romo, former defensive end and broadcaster Howie Long, as well as boxer Sugar Ray Leonard. Through the years, Skechers has utilized sports icons when advertising its men’s collection with an alumni list featuring names like Joe Montana, Pete Rose, Mariano Rivera, David Ortiz, Ozzie Smith, Joe Namath, Ronnie Lott, Karl Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Rick Fox, Wayne Gretzky, and the late Tommy Lasorda.

The range of Skechers men’s footwear and apparel collections is available in Skechers retail stores as well as skechers.com, plus department stores and footwear retailers around the globe.

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.

Skechers (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 4,170 Company- and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

