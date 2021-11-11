CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Hall-of-Famer Cris Carter Goes the Distance for Skechers

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2021--

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company™, signs one of the top pass receivers of all time as retired Minnesota Vikings star Cris Carter joins the brand’s legendary athlete roster. Carter, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a sports analyst off the field, will star in a national multi-platform Skechers Max Cushioning® footwear and Skechers apparel marketing campaign for the global lifestyle and performance company launching later this year.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter to appear in Skechers Max Cushioning footwear and Skechers apparel campaigns for The Comfort Technology Company. (Photo: Business Wire)

“I was on some amazing teams throughout my career, and it feels like Skechers is building their own All-Century Team with their star roster,” said Cris Carter. “It was immediately clear that I had to sign on. Plus, I’m almost twenty years out of the game, so I can use that Skechers signature comfort now more than ever!”

“Cris Carter defined his career in the game with exciting plays that had fans cheering, and we look forward to Cris bringing that energy to Skechers,” added Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Our brand has had a reputation for comfortable footwear going back decades, but just as we’ve been building our roster of legendary athletic talent, we continue to enhance our comfort game as well. We’re truly The Comfort Technology Company and Cris will be a perfect addition to help share this message about the innovation in our men’s collections to football fans everywhere.”

Skechers has been leading the industry on comfort through the development of innovative technologies and materials for many years. Consumers can only find these signature features in Skechers products. This includes patented Skechers Arch Fit Technology™ along with Skechers Max Cushioning Technology™, Skechers Hyper Burst Technology™, Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam®, Skechers Relaxed Fit Technology™ and Skechers Stretch Fit Technology™, among many others.

Cris Carter, one of the most successful pass catchers in football, started at Ohio State and set school records for receptions (168), yards (2,725) and touchdowns (27). He was later selected for the Ohio State Football All-Century Team and named to the Varsity O Hall of Fame. He was drafted to the NFL in 1987, starting a career that spanned 15 seasons including 12 with the Minnesota Vikings where he settled in as the team’s top receiver. Carter appeared in eight Pro Bowls and was the second player in NFL history to catch 1,000 passes. He retired in 2002 with 1,101 receptions, 13,899 receiving yards, 12.6 yards per reception and 130 touchdowns. He was named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 1999 in recognition of his volunteer and charity work as well as excellence on the field, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013. Post-retirement, Carter shifted to radio and broadcasting as an NFL analyst working with HBO’s Inside The NFL, ESPN, FOX Sports, Sirius Satellite Radio and Yahoo Sports.

Carter is now part of a team of Skechers athletes and sports icons, which currently includes ace Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, former quarterback and broadcaster Tony Romo, former defensive end and broadcaster Howie Long, as well as boxer Sugar Ray Leonard. Through the years, Skechers has utilized sports icons when advertising its men’s collection with an alumni list featuring names like Joe Montana, Pete Rose, Mariano Rivera, David Ortiz, Ozzie Smith, Joe Namath, Ronnie Lott, Karl Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Rick Fox, Wayne Gretzky, and the late Tommy Lasorda.

The range of Skechers men’s footwear and apparel collections is available in Skechers retail stores as well as skechers.com, plus department stores and footwear retailers around the globe.

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.

Skechers (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 4,170 Company- and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, Skechers’ future domestic and international growth, financial results and operations including expected net sales and earnings, its development of new products, future demand for its products, its planned domestic and international expansion, opening of new stores and additional expenditures, and advertising and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will result,” “could,” “may,” “might,” or any variations of such words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include the disruption of business and operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic; delays or disruptions in our supply chain; international economic, political and market conditions including the challenging consumer retail markets in the United States; sustaining, managing and forecasting costs and proper inventory levels; losing any significant customers; decreased demand by industry retailers and cancellation of order commitments due to the lack of popularity of particular designs and/or categories of products; maintaining brand image and intense competition among sellers of footwear for consumers, especially in the highly competitive performance footwear market; anticipating, identifying, interpreting or forecasting changes in fashion trends, consumer demand for the products and the various market factors described above; sales levels during the spring, back-to-school and holiday selling seasons; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in Skechers’ annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2021. More specifically, the COVID-19 pandemic has had and is currently having a significant impact on Skechers’ business, financial conditions, cash flow and results of operations. Forward-looking statements with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic include, without limitation, Skechers’ plans in response to this pandemic. At this time, there is significant uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic, including without limitation, (i) the duration and extent of the impact of the pandemic, (ii) governmental responses to the pandemic, including how such responses could impact Skechers’ business and operations, as well as the operations of its factories and other business partners, (iii) the effectiveness of Skechers’ actions taken in response to these risks, and (iv) Skechers’ ability to effectively and timely adjust its plans in response to the rapidly changing retail and economic environment. Taking these and other risk factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration, the dynamic nature of these circumstances means that what is stated in this press release could change at any time, and as a result, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The risks included here are not exhaustive. Skechers operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and we cannot predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.

