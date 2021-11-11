Calabrio Hires New CFO as the Cloud WEM Leader Continues Accelerated Growth

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2021--

Calabrio, the customer experience intelligence company, has appointed CJ Bernander as its new Chief Financial Officer, enabling Calabrio to continue to scale to meet the business and structural needs that accompany Calabrio’s rapid trajectory over the last several years. As CFO, Bernander will oversee global accounting, finance, treasury, tax and legal functions.

“As an organization that puts people first in everything we do, it is essential for us to have the right people in the right roles, and that is particularly true of our executive leadership team. CJ has the experience to reinforce and evolve the vital team and infrastructure we have built to support and spur the company’s continued global growth,” said Tom Goodmanson, president and CEO of Calabrio.

Bernander is a CPA and joins with an extensive background of more than 15 years in financial leadership roles at global SaaS and technology companies. Prior to Calabrio, he was the CFO at Digital River, a leading e-commerce company, where he helped to drive revenue growth to company-record levels. His leadership and experience will further position finance as a strategic asset to maximize organizational scale and operational efficiency to support and accelerate the company’s market opportunity.

“I’m thrilled to join Calabrio at this exciting time for the company. Calabrio is at an important inflection point. We’ve grown tremendously, and our operational excellence is key to continuing that growth,” said Bernander. “I’ve always thought of myself as a builder at heart, and I look forward to combining my experiences with the ambition and skill of the current Calabrio team to further build financial success for our company.”

Bernander takes over leadership of Calabrio’s financial functions in an important growth year for the company. In April, Calabrio became just the fifth Minnesota-based technology unicorn. Bernander’s SaaS credentials equally prove to be a perfect fit for Calabrio as the company continues to be a SaaS (Software as a Service) leader in the contact center space, having just been announced as Overall SaaS Award Winner in the Customer Service Category in the Appealie 2021 SaaS Awards.

