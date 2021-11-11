CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Calabrio Hires New CFO as the Cloud WEM Leader Continues Accelerated Growth

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2021--

Calabrio, the customer experience intelligence company, has appointed CJ Bernander as its new Chief Financial Officer, enabling Calabrio to continue to scale to meet the business and structural needs that accompany Calabrio’s rapid trajectory over the last several years. As CFO, Bernander will oversee global accounting, finance, treasury, tax and legal functions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005030/en/

“As an organization that puts people first in everything we do, it is essential for us to have the right people in the right roles, and that is particularly true of our executive leadership team. CJ has the experience to reinforce and evolve the vital team and infrastructure we have built to support and spur the company’s continued global growth,” said Tom Goodmanson, president and CEO of Calabrio.

Bernander is a CPA and joins with an extensive background of more than 15 years in financial leadership roles at global SaaS and technology companies. Prior to Calabrio, he was the CFO at Digital River, a leading e-commerce company, where he helped to drive revenue growth to company-record levels. His leadership and experience will further position finance as a strategic asset to maximize organizational scale and operational efficiency to support and accelerate the company’s market opportunity.

“I’m thrilled to join Calabrio at this exciting time for the company. Calabrio is at an important inflection point. We’ve grown tremendously, and our operational excellence is key to continuing that growth,” said Bernander. “I’ve always thought of myself as a builder at heart, and I look forward to combining my experiences with the ambition and skill of the current Calabrio team to further build financial success for our company.”

Bernander takes over leadership of Calabrio’s financial functions in an important growth year for the company. In April, Calabrio became just the fifth Minnesota-based technology unicorn. Bernander’s SaaS credentials equally prove to be a perfect fit for Calabrio as the company continues to be a SaaS (Software as a Service) leader in the contact center space, having just been announced as Overall SaaS Award Winner in the Customer Service Category in the Appealie 2021 SaaS Awards.

About Calabrio

Calabrio is the customer experience intelligence company that empowers organizations to enrich human interactions. Through AI-driven analytics, Calabrio uncovers customer behavior and sentiment and derives compelling insights from the contact center. Organizations choose Calabrio for its ability to understand customer needs and the overall experience it provides, from implementation to ongoing support. Find more at calabrio.com and follow @Calabrio on Twitter.

Calabrio, Calabrio ONE and the Calabrio logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Calabrio, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005030/en/

CONTACT: Amy Fisher

CalabrioPR@padillaco.com

KEYWORD: MINNESOTA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: Calabrio

PUB: 11/11/2021 09:00 AM/DISC: 11/11/2021 09:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005030/en

Comments / 0

Related
mpamag.com

Pineapple appoints new CFO

Broker network Pineapple Financial has announced the appointment of Rupen Shah to the position of chief financial officer. In a statement, Pineapple said that Shah will focus on “accelerating and expanding the business, leading the creation of a world-class finance function within the company to enable its strategic growth plan.”
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Poshmark names former Amazon exec as CFO

Poshmark Inc. has named Rodrigo Brumana the company's new chief financial officer, effective Dec. 1. Brumana joins from Amazon.com Inc. where he was CFO of the company's global Private Brands business. "While we believe Poshmark has a deep bench across its finance team, we believe this hire brings more stability to company leadership and highlight Mr. Brumana's experience across marketplaces as we reiterate our market outperform rating and $30 price target," wrote JMP analysts in a note. Poshmark, which sells both new and secondhand items, recently reported third-quarter earnings that disappointed investors and analysts. The stock was downgraded to...
BUSINESS
tpr.org

New partnership aims to accelerate growth in San Antonio's cybersecurity companies

The San Antonio tech scene is about to get an infusion of funding and startup expertise. Geekdom announced it was partnering with the accelerator company Gener8tor to start a program specifically for helping cyber security companies develop products for market. Accelerators are programs that through extensive mentorship and networking try to grow and scale companies.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
pymnts

Poshmark Pilfers Amazon Exec Brumana as New CFO

Poshmark has added an Amazon executive, Rodrigo Brumana, as its new chief financial officer, as the fashion marketplace looks to improve its returns on marketing investments, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported. “Poshmark has a long runway of opportunity ahead, and with Rodrigo’s extensive experience, we will continue to accelerate...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Fisher
Reuters

Law firm growth accelerates, with richest firms in the lead

(Reuters) - U.S. law firm revenue climbed 14% during the first nine months of 2021 over the same period last year, Wells Fargo Private Bank's Legal Specialty Group said Monday. Revenue jumped by 17% on average among the 50 highest-grossing U.S. law firms as ranked by The American Lawyer, compared...
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

TradeZero Appoints Joshua Choi as Its New CFO

TradeZero, a US and Bahamas-based broker-dealer, announced today that it had hired Joshua Choi as its new Chief Financial Officer. According to the press release, the company expects to expand its C-suite ahead of its public listing as ‘TradeZero Global Inc.’ following a definitive agreement signed with Dune Acquisition Corporation.
BUSINESS
progressivegrocer.com

Design Company Expands to Accelerate Growth in Retail

ACS Architectural Construction Services Inc., has opened a new office in Cincinnati to support its rapid growth and leverage the area's top creative talent to meet retailers' growing demand for buzzworthy design services. The professional services provider for retail and hospitality companies has its corporate headquarters in Newport Beach, Calif.,...
BUSINESS
Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore Community Foundation hires new CFO

A finance veteran with 30 years of experience is joining the Baltimore Community Foundation's C-suite. Michael J. Campbell is joining the BCF as the nonprofit's new chief financial officer and vice president of administration. He succeeds Patti Chandler, who is retiring. Chandler, who joined the BCF in 2015 after previously...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Infrastructure#Wem#Cloud Wem#Cfo#Treasury#Cj#Saas#Digital River
bizjournals

First Horizon Corp. hires Truist exec as new CFO

First Horizon's longtime chief financial officer departed in late July. And now, the company has found its new CFO from the banking industry ranks. First Horizon Corp. announced Nov. 9 that Hope Dmuchowski has joined the company as senior EVP and CFO. She will take over the CFO position later this month. Former CFO BJ Losch departed First Horizon to take the CFO position with North Carolina-based Live Oak Bancshares.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Lunit Expands Team with Multiple Industry Leaders to Accelerate its Business Growth

Lunit, a leading medical AI provider, announced it recently reinforced its team with industry and regulatory experts to accelerate its business expansion and growth in the US. New joiners include Ken Nesmith, Marcus Skovhus , and Subok Park . Top AiThority.com Insights: AI Roundup: Best High-speed Laptops for AI Machine...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Cloud-Based Meeting Management Solutions Provider eSCRIBE Ramps Up Hiring to Support Accelerating Growth

17 new positions in Canada and U.S. will also bring benefits to existing customers. eSCRIBE, the leading provider of cloud-based governance and meeting management solutions, announced a significant hiring initiative to support accelerating growth and further reinforce its renowned customer service. The company seeks qualified, passionate candidates to fill 17 positions spanning departments, including software development, systems support, marketing, sales, and human resources.
SOFTWARE
meatpoultry.com

Cracker Barrel names new CFO

LEBANON, TENN. – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. announced that Craig Pommells will join the company as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective Dec. 6. He will report to Sandra B. Cochran, president and chief executive officer. Pommells brings more than 20 years of experience in the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Trademarks
Business Insider

The new world of hybrid work is accelerating a new generation of tech leaders, companies, and innovation

Cloud continues to dominate as companies process large amounts of data central to artificial intelligence and machine learning advancements. Enterprise technology businesses are transforming niche offerings and exploring acquisitions to go up against well-established giants in the field. Visit Insider's Transforming Business homepage for more stories. Remote work supported business...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Semafone appoints three new board members to accelerate global growth

Semafone announced the appointment of three new board members. Joining the board as Chairman, based in the UK, is Carlos Sartorius and two Non-Executive Directors; Denise Parker and Michael Sterl, both based in the United States. All come from high-growth organizations and industries, with extensive experience in accelerating company growth....
BUSINESS
bodyshopbusiness.com

Autel US Accelerates Growth with New Building Purchase

Autel US, a leading developer and distributor of professional automotive diagnostic products, announced it has officially moved into its new offices in Port Washington, N.Y. Autel US is the U.S. subsidiary of China-based Autel Intelligent Technology Corp. Autel US purchased the 50,720-square-foot building that sits on three acres to accommodate...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Globe Telecom Partners Amdocs to Accelerate Cloud and Digital Orchestration

Amdocs last week announced they are extending their strategic partnership with Globe Telecom, a leading service provider in the Philippines to accelerate cloud and digital orchestration. Under this project, Amdocs Service and Network Automation Suite, an innovative and advanced service, and network automation platform will quickly and easily power cloud...
BUSINESS
Daily Camera

Louisville-based Solid Power hires new CFO, CMO

Solid Power Inc., the Louisville-based developer of all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles, has hired a new chief financial officer and a new chief marketing officer. New chief financial officer Kevin Paprzycki, who takes over the role from Steve Fuhrman, previously held the same position with Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Before that,...
LOUISVILLE, CO
mainebiz.biz

Geiger continues global growth with new sales office in Germany

Geiger, a family-owned promotional products company based in Lewiston, has opened a sales office in Dusseldorf, Germany, to work in coordination with the company's German distribution facility in nearby Nettetal. The office is part of Geiger’s strategic plan to expand worldwide to serve customers’ international shipping and distribution needs, the...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

652K+
Followers
347K+
Post
297M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy