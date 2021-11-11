CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) Fort Worth City Council Unanimously Approves Zoning Change

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2021--

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) announced today that on November 9th Fort Worth City Council approved our request for a zoning change. This approval will be the catalyst that allows us to start the process to relocate our corporate headquarters to East Fort Worth. We want to thank Mr. Cary Moon and his team. They were instrumental in helping everyone understand the scope of this project and its value to East Fort Worth. We are also grateful that David Gregory and his team at DCG Engineering were able to work through the challenges presented by the zoning commission and deliver the optimal outcome.

ADMQ Fort Worth City Council Approval (Graphic: Business Wire)

ADM Endeavors CEO Marc Johnson said, “This is an important and critical decision made by the Fort Worth City Council, but the hard work is yet to come. We will start immediately on our building project. It is essential that we complete this project as quick as possible. Without the new facility we will not be able to continue our record pace of growth. We have simply outgrown our current home.”

About ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $6.44 million for the last reported 12 months. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “strategy,” “expects,” “continues,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “would,” “will,” “estimates,” “intends,” “projects,” “goals,” “targets” and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the retail industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: ADM Endeavors, Inc. | info@admendeavors.com | 817.840.6271

Marc Johnson | CEO ADM Endeavors, Inc. | 817.231.8040

SOURCE: ADM Endeavors, Inc.

PUB: 11/11/2021

The Associated Press

