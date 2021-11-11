CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activ Surgical Appoints Richard Stamm as Vice President, General Counsel, and Mark Johnson as Vice President, Global Sales

Activ Surgical, Inc., a digital surgery pioneer, today announced the appointments of Richard Stamm as vice president, general counsel, and Mark Johnson as vice president, global sales. In his role as general counsel, Stamm will oversee all aspects of Activ Surgical’s legal and corporate governance matters, while Johnson will spearhead the company’s sales organization. These key executive appointments are being made between two significant company milestones--a $45 million Series B fundraise, announced in September 2021, and commercialization of its ActivInsights™ software suite, which is targeted for early 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005265/en/

Activ Surgical appoints Richard Stamm VP, General Counsel, overseeing all aspects of the company’s legal and corporate governance matters. (Photo: Business Wire)

Stamm brings 30 years of corporate and securities law experience to Activ Surgical. He started his career with leading law firm Dechert, LLP., before moving in-house at Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. where, as general counsel, he provided strategic guidance on the full range of legal issues faced by a global branded company. Following Ocean Spray, Stamm joined Agrify Corporation as its general counsel, helping to navigate the company through the legal complexities in preparing for its initial public offering (IPO). Most recently, he maintained his own legal and consulting firm, leveraging his practical business law and corporate governance expertise to advise a variety of businesses and their leaders. Stamm has a degree in business economics from Brown University and received his law degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law.

“I am excited to join Activ Surgical at a critical inflection point in the company’s history,” said Stamm. “With the impending commercial launch of its ActivInsight software suite, there is an abundance of interrelated commercial, business and regulatory activities to manage. I look forward to working with the Activ Surgical leadership team and the entire organization to guide them through these complexities.”

Johnson is a proven sales leader and executive with 20+ years of experience, and comes to Activ Surgical from Hologic, Inc., where he led the U.S. Commercial Skeletal business, as well as Western U.S. Breast and Skeletal Health team with collective sales and service revenue responsibility of $400M+. Across his leadership roles, he has excelled in his responsibilities of driving sales transformation, increasing revenue and profitability growth, attracting and selecting top talent, employee development, sales targeting and optimization, cross-functional leadership, culture development, and key account management. Previous to his time at Hologic, Johnson held leadership positions at Stryker, Smith & Nephew, and Elekta. He has a degree in biology from The University of Georgia.

“With preventable surgical errors costing our global healthcare system approximately $36 billion dollars, Activ Surgical and its innovative technology platform have a massive opportunity to usher in a new era of patient care and safety in the operating room,” said Johnson. “I plan to embrace the growth opportunities ahead as the company moves toward commercialization and am confident we will fulfill our mission to democratize surgical care around the globe.”

“Activ Surgical is growing rapidly after our Series B fundraise in September of this year, and Rich and Mark will both play critical roles in continuing this upward trajectory and ensuring success for the commercial launch of our first product--the ActivInsights software suite--in 2022,” said Todd, Usen, chief executive officer, Activ Surgical. “Both executives bring an outstanding track record in their respective fields, and I am thrilled to have them join our leadership team.”

For more information on Activ Surgical, its leadership team and product portfolio, please visit www.activsurgical.com.

About Activ Surgical

Activ Surgical is the pioneering digital surgery company that completed the world’s first autonomous robotic surgery of soft tissue in 2018. The company is revolutionizing surgical vision, enabling a future of augmented reality-based and artificial intelligence-driven surgery that is safe, smart, and accessible to all. Its patent-protected surgical software platform-- ActiveEdge™ --is being designed to reduce unintended and preventable surgical errors by enhancing a surgeon’s intraoperative decision making via the aggregation of surgical data from around the world. Activ Surgical is privately held, and backed by DNS Capital, Cota Capital, BAM Funds, GreatPoint Ventures (GPV), ARTIS Ventures, LRVHealth, Tao Capital Partners, Magnetar Capital, NVIDIA, Rising Tide VC, MINT Venture Partners, Castor Ventures, SONY Innovation Fund, and Dream One Vision. Learn more at www.activsurgical.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005265/en/

CONTACT: Heath Meyer

heath@teamseismic.com

858-768-1527

