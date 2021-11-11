CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grupo Firme Continues to Lead Regional Mexican Music Industry: Group Takes Home Five Awards at EstrellaTV’s ‘Premios de la Radio’ Awards

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2021--

Estrella Media, the #1 producer of Spanish-language content in the U.S. and the leading Spanish language multi-platform media company, held its 2021 Premios de la Radio event, live tonight, Wednesday, November 10, at Foro Expo Santa Fe in Mexico City. Broadcast on EstrellaTV in the US and TV Azteca One in Mexico and Latin America, over 13 awards were presented in the on-air ceremony.

Estrella Media, the #1 producer of Spanish-language content in the U.S. and the leading Spanish language multi-platform media company, held its 2021 Premios de la Radio event, live tonight, Wednesday, November 10, at Foro Expo Santa Fe in Mexico City. Broadcast on EstrellaTV in the US and TV Azteca One in Mexico and Latin America, over 13 awards were presented in the on-air ceremony. Leading the winners were three of the most talked-about artists in 2021: Grupo Firme (five awards), Ángela Aguilar (three), and El Fantasma (two). (Graphic: Business Wire)

Leading the winners were three of the most talked about artists in 2021: Grupo Firme (five awards), Ángela Aguilar (three) and El Fantasma (two).

Grupo Firme kicked off the show with a commanding musical performance with fellow nominees Carin Leon and Lenin Ramirez. The group quickly found themselves onstage all night, taking home five Premios de la Radio awards for “Artista del Año,” “Grupo Norteno del Año,” “Cancion Banda del Año” for “Ya Superame,” “Colaboracion del Año” for “Yo ya no Vuelvo Contigo” with Lenin Ramírez, and “Premio Orgullo Latino del Año.” Additionally, their manager received Manager of the Year.

Ángela Aguilar showcased her graceful command of the stage, performing two breathtaking renditions of “Ahi Donde Me Ven” and “En Realidad.” She won three awards – “Artista Femenina Año,” “Canción Mariachi del Año” for “Dime como Quieres” featuring Christian Nodal, and “Premio Orgullo Latino del Año.”

El Fantasma showed the appreciative Mexico City crowd the strength and charisma that has rocketed him to superstardom in the Regional Mexican music space with his performance of “Soy Buen Amigo.” Fantasma took home “Artista Masculino del Año,” and “Canción Norteña del Año” for “Cabrón y Vago” featuring Los 2 Carnales.

One of the highlights of the evening was the three “Tributo a los Grandes de Mexico” awards and tributes to Aída Cuevas, Pepe Aguilar and Vicente Fernández. Legendary Mexican singer Cuevas was the first tribute performance, wowing the crowd singing her “El Pastor” and being presented with her award by La Chicuela and Nieto Aida. Aguilar performed a mini concert for the loving crowd, solidifying his legacy in the industry with performances of “Por Mujeres Como Tu,” “Ni Contigo Ni Sin Ti,” “Me Vas A Extranar,” and “100% Mexican.” The final tribute was a moving and powerful one to the legendary Vicente Fernández featuring Eduin Caz of Grupo Firme, Alan and Walo of Banda MS, Carin Leon, Natalia Jimenez, Leonardo Aguilar and Cuevas.

For a full list of winners click here.

Premios de la Radio is the leading awards show for Regional Mexican music artists and groups, with 16 awards categories being voted on by the fans. Nominees are chosen by Estrella radio stations and programmers.

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media is a leading Spanish-language media company and one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video and audio content for multiplatform distribution worldwide, with a library of over 20,000 hours of original video content.

Estrella Media’s EstrellaTV national broadcast network is seen in over 40 million U.S. households on 17 owned or operated television stations and over 30 affiliated stations, as well as through cable and satellite providers and digital streaming platforms. Estrella Media also operates Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multiplatform digital news network in the U.S., and Estrella Games, the first 24/7 curated Spanish-language game show channel in the U.S. In 2021, Estrella Media’s digital content surpassed one billion viewership minutes.

Estrella Media owns and operates 16 radio stations and the Don Cheto Radio Network, airing on affiliated stations throughout the U.S., featuring one of the nation’s most popular radio talents, Don Cheto. Estrella Media also produces large-scale music festivals, concerts, and special events throughout the U.S.

To learn more about Estrella Media and to see company updates, please visit Estrella Media at estrellamedia.com, and follow us on Twitter @Estrellamedia_, Facebook @Estrellamediainc, and LinkedIn @Estrella Media, Inc.

CONTACT: Hanna Bolte:Hbolte@EstrellaMedia.com

Dina White:Dwhite@EstrellaMedia.com

