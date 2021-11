Netflix Sets Yu Yu Hakusho Live-Action Series Release for December 2023. Anime and manga live-action adaptations are in bloom at Netflix, and the next one is Yu Yu Hakusho. The streaming platform announced the project last year, but only today did it finally reveal a tentative release date. Fans will be happy to know that they can binge-watch the series in December 2023. The story follows Yusuke Urameshi, a thug who loves fighting. One day, a car runs him over while he is saving a little boy, and Yu Yu dies. This noble gesture moves the Almighty, who offers the troubled teenager the possibility of resurrecting, provided that he passes particular spiritual and physical tests with his freshly discovered set of powers.

