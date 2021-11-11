McLane Company Promotes Military Friendly Programs on Veterans Day

TEMPLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2021--

McLane Company, Inc., a leading supply chain services company, announced military friendly initiatives in honor of veterans on Veterans Day. The company’s mission-critical objectives are to support veterans who desire to build strong and stable careers with an industry-leading supply chain solutions provider.

Recently, McLane Company earned the 2022 Military Friendly Employer® designation. The designation, owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business, recognizes the company’s investment in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance the veterans and service members within our organization. At McLane Company, such programs include the McLane GI Bill Apprenticeship initiative. This national program makes a monthly housing allowance available to veterans who meet the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) eligibility criteria. Military spouses and dependents may also be eligible to receive a monthly housing allowance under the VA’s eligibility criteria. Additionally, during military deployment, the company offers the option to continue health benefits for family members.

“Veterans gain valuable knowledge, skills, and experiences to defend our nation. They adapt these competencies to benefit our company,” said McLane President & CEO Tony Frankenberger, a military veteran who joined the company more than 35 years ago after serving in the U.S. Air Force as a sergeant and law enforcement officer. “Throughout our 127-year history, veterans seeking career opportunities harnessed their military acumen to help McLane Company evolve from a small retail grocer into one of the largest supply chain services companies in the United States that delivers more than 15 billion pounds of merchandise to customers each year.”

McLane Company’s partnership with the Department of Army/Ft. Hood offers transitioning service members a nine-week training experience where they learn the fundamentals of warehouse operations. Concurrently, the company launched a Registered Driver Apprenticeship Program featuring a veteran initiative, Warriors to Wheels. Both programs are open to anyone, not just veterans. However, military veterans in the driver apprenticeship program who are eligible for GI Bill benefits can receive their GI Bill housing allowance while earning a wage at the same time.

“Approximately 10 percent of our more than 24,000 teammates self-identify as veterans. And roughly 83 percent of our military veteran-teammates are drivers and warehouse teammates, and the remaining 17 percent reflect teammates contributing in a variety of other exempt and non-exempt roles,” said Jennifer Rojas Clouse, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Manager. “Our proactive engagement with The Department of Labor’s Registered Apprenticeship Programs helps us recruit and develop a highly-skilled workforce. Registered apprenticeships are industry-driven and offer flexible training solutions that help to reduce turnover, costs and increase employee retention.”

McLane Company is a leading food distributor for military families through delivery service to military exchanges and restaurants located on military bases. To learn more about McLane’s Warriors to Wheels program and find approved training locations, visit McLanew2w.com. Click here to view McLane Company’s video tribute to veterans.

About McLane

McLane Company, Inc. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders in the United States, providing grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores, and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, McLane operates over 80 distribution centers and one of the nation’s largest private fleets. The company buys, sells, and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S. Additionally, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its subsidiary, Empire Distributors, Inc. McLane is a wholly-owned Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK) and employs 24,000 teammates.

