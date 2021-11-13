CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine dental workers removed from state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

By Phil Hirschkorn
WMTW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaine’s dental workers are no longer included in the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services released the final version of the rules earlier this week. Gov. Janet Mills announced the vaccine mandate three months ago. "All of them to...

www.wmtw.com

Comments / 5

Ray Blaine
3d ago

The governor Janet Mills of the state in Maine is Discriminating against other people in health care . She needs to layoff the liquor consumption .

Reply
2
Related
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Maine Coronavirus
City
Presque Isle, ME
International Business Times

30 Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Died Of COVID-19 In First Week Of November

At least 30 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 over the past week as the number of breakthrough cases continues to rise. Health officials in Massachusetts recorded 30 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths between Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, raising the state’s cumulative coronavirus deaths among the fully vaccinated to 468. The number of deaths represents 0.01% of the state’s inoculated population.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Best Life

These 2 Highly Vaccinated States Are Seeing Their Worst COVID Surges Yet

Even though there isn't a corner of the U.S. that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't affected, spikes in cases have hit different areas at different times. Fortunately, vaccines have helped keep national numbers far below the worst heights seen last winter, even as last summer's Delta variant-fueled surge showed that the virus was still spreading rapidly through places where fewer shots had been administered. But as autumn carries on, other states are now beginning to see some of their worst COVID surges to date, despite having high rates of vaccinated residents—especially Vermont and Maine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills
WETM 18 News

Religious exemptions against COVID-19 vaccine mandate end Monday for health care workers in NYS

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Health care workers granted religious exemptions to New York State’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate have until Monday to get their first dose, or risk losing their jobs. The New York State Department of Health sent notice to health care providers across the state Monday, saying employees must have “documentation of either a first dose […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WGME

Mainers who worked during pandemic to get $285 starting Nov. 15

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Gov. Janet Mills says those nearly $300 hazard payments for Mainers who worked through the pandemic are set to start going out on November 15. Gov. Mills says 524,754 Mainers will receive a disaster relief payment of $285. The one-time disaster relief payments are the result of...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine Republican Party#Dental Office#Covid 19 Vaccine#Maine Dental Association#Covid#Republicans#Medical Service#Ems
WMTW

Relief checks start going in the mail to 500k+ Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine — More than 500,000 Mainers will start receiving disaster relief payments from the state this week. The first $285 checks go in the mail on Monday. The state says several thousand checks will be mailed each day, with the final ones delivered by the end of the year.
MAINE STATE
WTVQ

State’s COVID positivity rate up again, COVID struggle continues

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s ongoing battle trying to get COVID under control continues with stops and starts, with the positivity rate fluctuating and case numbers and hospitalizations stuck. In its daily report Friday (click here), the state announced a total of 2,966 newly reported cases of COVID-19 for...
FRANKFORT, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Elko Daily Free Press

COVID-19 Explodes in Vermont, the Nation’s Most-Vaccinated State

COVID-19 Explodes , in Vermont, the Nation's, Most-Vaccinated State. ABC News reports the state of Vermont is experiencing its worst surge of COVID-19 to date. ABC News reports the state of Vermont is experiencing its worst surge of COVID-19 to date. Almost 72% of Vermont's residents are vaccinated, making it the most-vaccinated state in the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Vermont had the 12th-highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the last week. ABC News also reports that Vermont tests more people than nearly every other state. Vermont state data shows seven day averages of COVID-19 cases rose 42%. Experts agree there is no simple answer to this unexpected rise in cases, but many of them point to the delta variant. We're seeing the impact of the highly-contagious delta variant. It really is so contagious, it seeks out pretty much every unvaccinated person. , Dr. Jan Carney, associate dean for public health and health policy at the University of Vermont's Larner College of Medicine, via ABC News. Though the northern region of the United States was mostly spared from initial surges of the delta variant, the onset of winter has seen cases rising. Though the northern region of the United States was mostly spared from initial surges of the delta variant, the onset of winter has seen cases rising. Experts in Vermont say the state may also be a victim of its previous success, pointing to the lack of natural COVID-19 immunity among its residents. According to ABC News, of all those who are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Vermont, two-thirds are unvaccinated. According to ABC News, of all those who are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Vermont, two-thirds are unvaccinated.
VERMONT STATE
WTAJ

4,752 new COVID cases reported in PA, 72.8% of residents vaccinated Nov. 14

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 14.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 72.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.  4,752 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Saturday, bringing the state total to 1,644,848 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy