Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and Chris Marek married in August, and fans will finally see how it all went down in less than two weeks. TLC will air a special episode of Little People, Big World titled Amy and Chris' Happily Ever After on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. ET, as announced early Thursday. In a preview clip for the special, Roloff's ex-husband, Matt Roloff, warned her to avoid becoming a "bridezilla" ahead of the nuptials.

