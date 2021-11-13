CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

ABC’s “This Week” — Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Deese; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.; David Malpass, president of the World Bank Group; Neel Kashkari, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Deese; Reps. Fred Upton, R-Mich., and Karen Bass, D-Calif.

“Fox News Sunday” — Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. surgeon general; Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

