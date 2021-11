KALAMAZOO, Mich. — UPS is looking to hire more than 100,000 positions this holiday season. Six-hundred of those positions are in West Michigan, the company said. “We’re preparing for another safe, record peak holiday season. With COVID-19 continuing to impact Americans, our services are more important than ever,” said Nando Cesarone, President, U.S. Operations. “We plan to hire more than 100,000 people for seasonal jobs, many of whom will have an offer in hand within 30 minutes of applying. Our seasonal hires will help us provide the most reliable service in the industry, just like we did last year.”

