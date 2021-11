FRAMINGHAM – Ronald Stuart Rosoff, 50, of Framingham died on November 7, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Gretchen Rosoff. Devoted father of Jessica and her husband Gregg, Tom and his wife Dottie, and Peter and his wife Julie. Loving brother of Sharman and her late husband Larry, and Sheryl and her husband Ronald. Cherished grandfather and great-grandfather of Tiffany and her partner Josh, Amber and her husband Joey, Evan, Tyler, Jackson, Charlotte, Sadie, Addison, Connor, Hailey, Ivy and Henry, and beloved uncle to his many nieces and nephews.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO