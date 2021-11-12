Somebody’s been busy at Cold Spring Park

In Newton, the discussion about parking in new developments is going in circles*. There’s a way out: stop worrying about on-street parking capacity. Here’s how it goes. A developer files for a special permit to build more housing near transit. City councilors and their allies for whom fighting climate change and adding housing are priorities say there’s too much on-site parking in the plan. Cheap and convenient car storage leads to more driving. Other councilors and near neighbors say there’s not enough on-site parking. Without enough parking on-site, both residents of the new building and their guests will use already limited on-street parking in the area, at the expense of the existing neighbors. Still other councilors note that if there’s too much on-site parking, it’s not really transit-oriented development, and, therefore, there’s no need for as much housing.

NEWTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO