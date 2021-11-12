CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Somebody’s been busy at Cold Spring Park

By Adam Peller
village14.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBut hopefully the rain will wash away the not-art note from WG Armstrong, who...

village14.com

Comments / 0

Related
miamisprings.com

Miami Springs Parking Problems are Only Getting Worse

Parking was a hot topic at last Thursday’s Business and Economic Development Task Force Meeting. It was also a hot topic at Monday’s City Council Meeting as Jacky Bravo wanted to create a comprehensive parking plan for the long-term benefit of the city. And wait for the new downtown development...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
Santa Barbara Edhat

Cold Spring Trail Rescue for Overdue Hiker

Trail Rescue 11/14/21 - Shortly before 6pm last night, Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue responded for a report of an overdue hiker on Cold Spring trail, teams were sent to check the trailheads for the hiker’s vehicle. Teams were unable to locate the vehicle and through investigation it was determined that the hiker had returned home. While this first calling was being sorted out, around 6:15pm SBCSAR received an additional and separate call of a hiker in distress on the Cathedral Peak trail.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
piratesandprincesses.net

Too Cold For Blizzard Beach? Water Park Closed The 14th And 15th.

In Florida it is always fun to enjoy a nice swim while the tropical heat fills the air. But every so often when the winter season hits the rest of the country the southern and more tropical part of the continent is effected. That is happening right now, and is leading to the temporary closure of one of Disney’s water parks.
LIFESTYLE
Atlantic City Press

Cold Spring Village celebrates 40 years with Saturday event

LOWER TOWNSHIP — What began as an immersive lesson in history has built up some history of its own as Historic Cold Spring Village celebrates its 40th anniversary. While the attraction opened in 1981, work began years earlier. Annie Salvatore and her husband, Dr. Joe Salvatore, founded the village in...
LOWER TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wesb.com

3-6 Inches of Snow Possible

Rain and snow will arrive across New York and Pennsylvania today before precipitation spreads across the rest of the Northeast tonight. According to AccuWeather, A swath of 3-6 inches is possible across northwestern Pennsylvania, as well as southern New York and mountainous areas of the region.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland to install roundabout near Bonnet Springs Park

The city is moving ahead to install a roundabout at the downtown intersection near Bonnet Springs Park. On Monday, the Lakeland City Commission authorized taking steps forward to establish the roundabout at the crossroads of Sloan Avenue, West Central Avenue, West Main Street and Lake Belulah Drive. Currently there is...
LAKELAND, FL
Matt Lillywhite

New York City Residents Should Prepare For Another Nor'easter

Several Nor'easter snowstorms are probably going to hit New York City this winter. So, if you haven't already done so, it's a good idea to purchase essential items in case you're stuck at home for several days. In your emergency supply kit, you should have a first-aid kit, flashlights, and extra cash on hand because ATMs might be out of service if there are power outages in New York during a Nor'easter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
goodshomedesign.com

Custom Douglas Tiny Home

Tiny homes are perfect for those who want to live a simpler life and reduce everything they own to minimal sizes and amounts. Tiny houses can usually be ordered and customized on request and this home is no different. The unit is 12’ wide and 30’ long and the starting...
REAL ESTATE
sheridancountyjournalstar.net

Outlaw Saloon open for business in downtown Hay Springs

For Hay Springs resident Dave Agnes, owning a bar and restaurant was something he has always considered dipping his toes into. Agnes also recognized a need for another option for citizens of Hay Springs and Sheridan County so he made the dive into business ownership. “This is something I have...
HAY SPRINGS, NE
village14.com

Newton’s parking catch-22

In Newton, the discussion about parking in new developments is going in circles*. There’s a way out: stop worrying about on-street parking capacity. Here’s how it goes. A developer files for a special permit to build more housing near transit. City councilors and their allies for whom fighting climate change and adding housing are priorities say there’s too much on-site parking in the plan. Cheap and convenient car storage leads to more driving. Other councilors and near neighbors say there’s not enough on-site parking. Without enough parking on-site, both residents of the new building and their guests will use already limited on-street parking in the area, at the expense of the existing neighbors. Still other councilors note that if there’s too much on-site parking, it’s not really transit-oriented development, and, therefore, there’s no need for as much housing.
NEWTON, MA
wdhn.com

‘It’s been wild’: Park City man triumphs after completing transcontinental run on Veterans Day

NEW YORK CITY (ABC4) – Resting in his R.V. with his two best friends, Cody Clarke and Cody Marsden, Jordan Moon is tired. Really tired. And his feet hurt. A lot. He’s gone from a size 10 in his favorite shoe, the Hoka Arahi 5, to a 10.5 due to the swelling in his feet. Moon also suspects his hips are out of alignment as a result of running on the subtle slope of the roads on his 3,127.6 mile journey from San Francisco to New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy