You Could Live In & Own This Bowling Alley In Allegan

Known as "the McCartney house," this unique marvel is composed of two triangles. Lovingly restored and now for sale, it is guaranteed to sell almost immediately. Over the course of his brilliant career, Frank Lloyd Wright "designed more than 1,000 structures over a creative period of 70 years." Although he died in 1959, I was surprised to find out that many homes he designed still exist. There are almost 40 Frank Lloyd Wright homes in Michigan- more than any other state except his native Wisconsin and neighboring Illinois. Kalamazoo has four Wright homes, and one is now for sale. Near the picturesque Asylum Lake, the dwelling known as "the McCartney house" at 2662 Taliesin Drive, has been listed for less than three weeks and a deal is already pending at $445,000.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO