CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden says there is enough petroleum to reduce amount purchased from Iran

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R6rg9_0cv4Z2oT00

Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said in a memo to the U.S. State Department on Friday that there were sufficient supplies of petroleum so other countries can reduce what they buy from Iran.

The White House is required to affirm every six months that there is enough oil supply globally to maintain sanctions against Iran that were put in place in 2012, during Barack Obama's administration.

Biden's statement comes in advance of a virtual meeting with China's President Xi Jinping on Monday, in what is expected to be the leaders' most extensive meeting since Biden took office.

China is the largest purchaser of Iranian oil, averaging purchases of more than 500,000 barrels a day over the last three months.

Chinese purchases of Iranian crude have continued this year despite sanctions that, if enforced, would allow Washington to cut off those who violate them from the U.S. economy.

The Biden administration is currently not enforcing those sanctions ahead of forthcoming negotiations with Iran to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that would let that nation sell its oil openly again.

"Consistent with prior determinations, there is a sufficient supply of petroleum and petroleum products from countries other than Iran to permit a significant reduction in the volume of petroleum and petroleum products purchased from Iran by or through foreign financial institutions," Biden said in the memo.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 576

Eric McCarty
4d ago

Why is this country supporting a country that wants to destroy us? We have oil and gas aplenty, but aren't allowed to access it. I guess self-sufficiency and "good paying union jobs" aren't as important as the "global economy ".

Reply(32)
258
Bonnie L Kenney
3d ago

I have a brilliant idea. You and your entire administration leave office. Then we the people can put back in place Trump’s plan for energy and live with cheaper energy.

Reply(42)
256
SurfsUp
4d ago

Biden is actually building back every other country but ours, but still needs us to pay for it. This anti-American leadership has to go.

Reply
206
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Shore News Network

‘Please Sir, May I Have Another Meeting?’: Biden Needs To Stop Pursuing China After Summit Produces Little Results, Experts Say

After President Joe Biden’s virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping ended without any breakthroughs, experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the U.S. needs to stop begging for meetings with the communist country. “We’re sort of put in this supplicant role,” Jason Killmeyer, a national security expert, told...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
IBTimes

US Economy: Janet Yellen Warns Of 'Global Trading Consequences' From China's Billions In Real Estate Debt

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the Biden administration is monitoring China’s real estate debt with the world’s most indebted property constructer in the world. China's second-largest property developer, Evergrande, owes more than $300 billion to creditors. Appearing Sunday on CBS's "Face the Nation," Yellen was asked about fears behind a...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Biden says 'Build Back Better' bill will be passed within a week

Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he expected his "Build Back Better" legislation to be passed within a week's time. "I am confident that the House is going to pass this bill. And when it passes, it will go to the Senate. I think we'll get it passed within a week," Biden said in a speech on Tuesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Biden at war with himself on supply-chain battles

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Joe Biden can look in the mirror for answers to supply-chain dilemmas. The U.S. president wants to ease bottlenecks but some of his own policies stand in the way. Competing goals mean there are no quick fixes to rising consumer prices. . A surge...
POLITICS
CNBC

Prices will remain high until the Covid pandemic is over, deputy Treasury secretary says

The Covid pandemic, supply chain issues and inflation are challenges facing the Biden administration currently. Only 41% of voters approve of Biden, according to the latest Washington Post/ABC survey released on Sunday, continuing a downward trend in the president's ratings. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said high prices would moderate...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#Sanctions Against Iran#The U S State Department#The White House#Iranian#Chinese
Washington Examiner

Biden's ideological misuse of agriculture funding

The Biden administration is jockeying to create a climate change slush fund. It would allow the government to pour as much as $15 billion into new climate programs. Without, that is, bothering to get congressional approval of either the programs or the expenditures. The scheme starts with the Commodity Credit...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
MSNBC

Biden administration’s support for cruel anti-migrant policy faces renewed scrutiny

A Trump administration policy that cited Covid-19 as a reason to turn away migrants seeking entry through the U.S.-Mexico border defied scientific evidence and guidance, a former top U.S. health official told congressional investigators recently. The controversial policy, known as Title 42, permits U.S. officials to turn away migrants they...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Biden and Xi Agree to Look at Possible Arms Control Talks Biden Adviser

WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed at a virtual meeting to look into the possibility of arms control talks, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday. Biden and Xi agreed to "look to begin to carry forward discussion on strategic stability," Sullivan...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
240K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy