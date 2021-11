As coordinator of Columbia's Environmental Studies minor, and in part, Rafacz has also been instrumental on launching the new Sustainability Studies BA program. For as long as Associate Professor Michelle Rafacz can remember, she has always been fascinated with all animals and nature. Rafacz's parents exposed her to birding, hiking, zoos, and the importance of conservation and sustainability from a very young age. Her parents encouraged her to problem-solve, explore and find answers. As a child, Rafacz was so curious about animal behavior and how the natural world worked that she would watch animals for hours on end in her backyard and even conduct her own behavioral experiments with pets and wildlife. Her interest in science also started at a very early age.

