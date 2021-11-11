As the holidays near, Brenham National Bank is again doing its part to give back to the community through two different campaigns. The bank has a tree set up in the lobby for locals to participate in Stars of Joy, a campaign designed to provide Christmas gifts for children in foster care or children supervised by Child Protective Services.
PEABODY — There were plenty of smiles to go around Wednesday morning at the Fire Department headquarters on Lowell Street as Joseph P. DiFranco, one of Peabody’s most beloved and
The post Peabody firefighter honored posthumously appeared first on Itemlive.
Comments / 0