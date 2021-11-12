Expert offers tips for staying under budget while holiday shopping amid rising prices

Experts say gift givers need to watch their budgets this holiday season as supply shortages are causing rising prices across the country.

People in Westbury were already shopping for gifts Friday with concerns of overspending due to inflation.

Tips for making and keeping a holiday budget

Experts say it's important to set a limit, follow lists carefully and research prices for items you know you're going to buy.

"Sit down and write a list of what you think you are gonna be spending and then maybe think about how much I want to spend on each of these," says senior editor at Consumer Reports, Tobie Stranger.

Getting gifts too close to Christmas could also cause people to overspend.

Shopping for the holidays has become a stressful time for some Long Islanders.

Freeport resident Claire Ellerman is watching her finances and says prices for everything seem to be increasing.

"No impulse shopping, ya know, it's definitely set the goal and get out there and get what you need and not just grab," Ellerman says.

Experts say non-traditional gifts could be an option for some who can't afford the regular gifts.

Volunteering time with a project or a charity are a few options people can do to get into the holiday spirit.