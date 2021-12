Just a few months after announcing plans to relocate, Elon Musk's electric car manufacturer Tesla Inc. has moved its headquarters from Palo Alto to Austin. Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) made the relocation official in a Dec. 1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which indicate corporate operations are now based at the same site as the company's $1.1 billion factory under construction in eastern Travis County. Musk divulged the relocation plans in October but did not give too many details, such as timing.

TEXAS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO