Sip champagne and watch a fashion show for a great cause!

The 46th Annual Fiesta Navideña will take place Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 11a.m. to 2:00p.m. at The Painted Table Event Center (formerly Tornino's) in North Fresno.

The Betty Rodriguez Scholarship fundraiser is organized by the Fresno County League of Mexican American Women. The event also includes a silent auction. Proceeds will fund scholarships for local students.

ABC30 is a proud sponsor and Action News anchor Elisa Navarro will emcee.

Lilia Chavez is the Executive Director of the Fresno Arts Council and one of the organizers of the holiday event. "It's truly a celebration of all that is Mexico during the holidays," said Chavez.

Organizers say masks and proof of vaccination are required upon entry.