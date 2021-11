Morning Music a couple weeks ago was very exciting. Kim Menster did a fun job of leading songs — and we had a fiddle donated by one of our past Cordova 4H Music Camp instructors, Wade Hampton Miller, and his wife Lynn. Wade and Lynn asked that it be given to a student enthusiastic about music that would practice and play the fiddle lots. We selected seventh grader Jasmine Ridao who was a faithful participant in Morning Music in elementary school — and is still participating now that she’s in junior high! We really appreciate older students like Jasmine who are helping along with high school students Rebecca Dadula and Noah Mayer. We are grateful, too, for the fifth and sixth graders and the parents and community members who are also assisting.

CORDOVA, AK ・ 4 DAYS AGO