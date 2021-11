Dogs were saved from a large-scale commercial breeder in Iowa, and Your Help is Needed!. The Wisconsin Humane Society is proud to be offering support to partners dealing with a horrific situation out of Iowa. At the request of the U.S. Department of Justice, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, in coordination with the ASPCA®, are assisting with the removal, transport, and sheltering of more than 500 dogs and puppies currently in the care of a USDA licensed breeder in Seymour, Iowa.

ANIMALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO