Everything Kanye West Has Said About Kim Kardashian Since Their Split

By Us Weekly Staff
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24LLmV_0cv0uGq700
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Still worth discussing. Kanye West has not remained mum about his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, since their split.

Us Weekly confirmed in February 2021 that the Skims founder filed for divorce from the rapper after six years of marriage and months of rumors about an impending separation. A source revealed that the pair “had a big fight” in December 2020 that pushed her to her breaking point.

Kardashian hinted at the reasons behind the split during a June 2021 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that,” she explained. “He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f–king failure. It’s my third f–king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f–king loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

The reality star elaborated on how West’s relocation to Wyoming affected their marriage during an episode that aired later that month.

“After turning 40 this year, I realized like, ‘No, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state,’” she noted. “To me, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, that’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but then that is sad to me and that’s not what I want. I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone who wants to work out with me. … I have all the big things. I have the extravagant everything you can possibly imagine and no one will ever do it like that — I know that, and I’m grateful for those experiences — but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”

The KKW Beauty founder insisted during the June 2021 Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special that there was not “one specific thing that happened on either part” to cause the breakup. Instead, “a general difference of opinions on a few things” led to the decision.

Kardashian and West — who share daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm — remained friends after their split. They reunited publicly on multiple occasions: He advised her on her 2021 Met Gala ensemble and her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021 (during which she joked about their divorce) and she agreed to recreate their wedding at one of his Donda listening parties in August 2021.

“They have more of a friendship and working relationship as they coparent,” an insider told Us in October 2021, adding that she “will be involved with Kanye’s work ventures and he will be involved with hers.”

Scroll through the gallery below to revisit everything West has said about Kardashian since their split.

#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Kardashian Family#Kim And Kanye#Wedding
