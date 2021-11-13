Lakewood PD Arrest 2 Suspects, Including Daughter, In Disappearance Of Gail Wilson

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood Police Department announced two suspect arrests Friday in the case of missing 81-year-old Gail Wilson, who was last seen Oct. 31. One of the suspects is Gail’s daughter, 24-year-old Savannah Wilson.

According to police, suspects Ricardo Gonzalez Perez, 35, and Savannah were both arrested Thursday in connection to Gail’s disappearance.

Police believe Gail was murdered, and they are working to find his remains. After interviewing family members, it led investigators to believe his disappearance was related to suspicious circumstances.

Perez is being held in custody on suspicion of first degree murder, and Savannah is being held on suspicion of accessory to first degree murder. Both were booked at Jefferson County Jail and remained there Friday.

Wilson was last seen on Halloween leaving his home at 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of S Reed Street in his 1997 red Fort F150 with Colorado license plate BXX-317. His red truck was found Nov. 5 in an area just northwest of I-25 and Colfax in Denver. There was no sign of Wilson.

MORE: Lakewood Police Need Help Solving Case Of Gail Wilson, Missing Under Suspicious Circumstances

During a news conference on Friday afternoon, police said they’re hopeful tips from the public will help investigators track down Gail Wilson’s remains.

Lakewood Police continue to investigate Gall Wilson’s suspicious disappearance and are asking for any information from witnesses who might have seen Wilson when he drove his truck Oct. 31, or from anyone who has video evidence showing anything possibly related to this case.

Tipsters can call Lakewood PD at 303-763-6800.

Watch CBSN Denver’s full coverage of the news conference with Lakewood PD below: