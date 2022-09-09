ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

The Best Disney Gifts and Merch to Buy This Year

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

It’s a good time to be a Disney fan. This summer alone, the entertainment giant dropped dozens of highly anticipated titles — some of which have been in the works for years.

There was the return of “Obi Wan Kenobi” at the end of May; “Ms. Marvel” in June; and come fall, we’ll be gifted with long-awaited sequels like the Sarah Jessica Parker-helmed “Hocus Pocus 2” and Amy Adams’ “Disenchanted” (yes, that’s “Enchanted 2”).

Despite all the exciting developments slated for the rest of 2022, it’s never too late to celebrate the classics. To hold you over, shop through some of the best Disney merch on the market right now, inspired by your favorite films and characters — from the new “Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook” to an “Aladdin”-inspired diamond jewelry collection.

‘Hocus Pocus’ Funko Pop

Celebrate the anticipated “Hocus Pocus 2,” in which Sarah Jessica Parker will reprise her role as Sarah, with this three-figure Funko Pop set featuring miniaturized versions of the Sanderson sisters.

Buy: BUY NOW: $74.99

Disney Plus (75% Off)

Disney unveiled an epic deal in celebration of Disney Plus day this week. Through Sept. 19, you can get Disney Plus for only $1.99 a month. You can also purchase the Disney Bundle, which wraps in ESPN Plus and Hulu at no extra charge, for only $13.99/month.




BUY NOW:

$1.99/Month


Buy It

Donald Duck Dooney & Bourke Camera Bag

The best accessory to bring to your next trip to Disney World . Stash your camera in this nifty Dooney & Bourke bag, made out of the brand’s luxe leather, includes side slip pockets and a main compartment and is designed with an abstract Donald Duck pattern.




BUY NOW:

$228


Buy It

A Spoonful of Sugar Spoon

This adorable silver spoon has the classic “Mary Poppins” line engraved on its surface.

Buy: BUY NOW: $12.99

Beauty and the Beast Lumiere Cake Stand

Serve your cake in style with this enchanting cake stand inspired by “Beauty and the Beast.” The stand includes fully sculpted Lumiere figurine base, high gloss cake plate and a golden finish.




BUY NOW:

$49.99


Buy It

Disney Mickey Mouse Oven Mitts

Cook in style with these Mickey Mouse oven mitts, color blocked in red, white and black.




BUY NOW:

$39.95


Buy It

‘Aladdin’ Jasmine-Inspired Moon and Star Ring (40% Off)

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of “Aladdin,” Enchanted Fine Jewelry has launched a luxe diamond collection inspired by one of Disney’s most beloved princesses. The extensive capsule includes sterling silver and yellow gold rings, bejeweled engagement rings, pendant necklaces, dainty bracelets and sleek studs. Blue topaz runs through the entire collection, an ode to Jasmine’s indelible turquoise harem pants she wears throughout the film. The ring pictured above, currently 40% off, is crafted from 10 carat yellow gold, inlaid with 1/10 CCTW of round diamonds atop a star and crescent moon design.




BUY NOW:

$350
$210


Buy It

‘The Unofficial Disney Parks EPCOT Cookbook’

The next installment of Ashley Craft’s best-selling “Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook” series is finally here, and it’s already a #1 new release on Amazon. The gorgeous book includes 100 unique and easy recipes that bring Epcot’s global fare right to your kitchen. Indulge in German Jumbo Pretzels from Germany and Fish and Chips from Yorkshire County; Avocado Margaritas from Mexico and Macaron Ice Cream from France. And if your sweet tooth isn’t satisfied, you can always check out more cookbooks inspired by your favorite shows and movies here.

Buy: BUY NOW: $11.54

Jungle Cruise Face Mask

Headed to the park and looking for a thematic layer of extra protection? Rep one of the most famous Disneyland rides of all time, while also staying safe, with this “Jungle Cruise” face mask, made out of two layers of soft polyester and spandex fabric for a comfortable fit.




BUY NOW:

$11.25


Buy It

Dole Whip Soy Wax Candle

If you go to Disneyland for the Dole Whip, the beloved frozen dessert served at Disney’s theme parks, you aren’t alone. And you also don’t have to wait until your next trip to enjoy the delicious citrusy smell of the pineapple ice cream. This Dole Whip candle from C&E brings the aura of Disney theme parks to your own home, burning all-natural soy wax to give off a Pina Colada scent to any room.




BUY NOW:

$44


Buy It

‘Enchanted’-Inspired Diamond Ring (46% Off)

No, this isn’t a costume ring. It’s the real deal. Nod to Amy Adams’ “Giselle” (which just announced “Disenchanted” to premiere on Disney Plus this year ), with this sophisticated white diamond ring, fit for a princess. Set with 1/7 CT genuine white diamonds atop sterling silver, this gorgeous accessory is usually $312 so you’ll want to snag this deal fast before it goes.




BUY NOW:

$312.48
$199.99


Buy It

Haunted Mansion Opera Singer Funko Pop!

In her signature pose, the Haunted Mansion’s Opera Singer has her mouth wide open and hands clasped gently in front of her chest as she belts out the notes that are all too familiar to Disney fans who have taken a tour of the eerie manor.

Buy: Haunted Mansion Opera Singer Funko Pop $16.24

Haunted Mansion Stretching Portraits

These stretched portraits are the same ones featured in the Stretching Room, one of the most memorable aspects of the Haunted Mansion experience.  Just like in the Disney attraction, each portrait features Phantom Manor’s Melanie Ravenswood and her former suitors, all killed by her father Henry.

Buy: Haunted Mansion Stretching Portraits $80.00

Haunted Mansion Map Wall Poster

This colorful and artistic poster is a fun addition to any wall space, showcasing all the best characters and rooms from the Haunted Mansion in a winding map that leads viewers through every eerie room and storyline.

Buy: Disney Haunted Mansion Map Wall Poster $19.99

Pirates of the Caribbean Redd Funko Pop!

Add to your Funko Pop collection with this stylized version of Redd, the beloved and newly revamped member of the Wicked Wench crew, her Auctioneer gun in tow.

Buy: Pirates of the Caribbean $32.76

Disney Classics Complete 55-Disk Blu-ray Movie Box Set

Own 55 Disney Classics from 1937 to 2018 in this comprehensive Blu-ray box set, which celebrates the prolific (and ongoing) legacy of Walt Disney Studios. From the studio’s first animated movie “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves” to “Alice in Wonderland” and “Lion King,” the package comes with colored versions of your favorite Disney movies, in addition to a bonus 80-page book called “A Celebration of Walt Disney Studios.”

Buy: BUY NOW: $490.00

Mickey Mouse Waffle Maker (33% Off)

Reviewers love this Mickey Mouse waffle iron, which uses non-stick cooking plates to bake one six-inch pancake at a time, with impressive animated facial features to boot.

Buy: Mickey Mouse Waffle Maker $26.75

Codenames – Disney Family Edition (21% Off)

Just like the original, the Disney Edition of Code Names has two Cluemasters give one-word clues to help their teammates identify the cards on the table. But the cards in this special iteration includes Disney characters, locations and storylines for the ultimate fans. Here, check out more boardgames inspired by your favorite shows and movies.

Buy: Disney Codenames $24.95

‘Up’ MacBook Decal

Show some “Up” love with this adorable laptop decal, featuring the distinct balloon-house from the beloved Pixar movie.




BUY NOW:

$6.90


Buy It

‘Walt Disney’s Disneyland’ by Chris Nichols

Chris Nichols takes readers through the action-packed history of Walt Disney’s theme park empire in this visual history, which provides a unique glimpse into the first park’s development in the 1950s. Anyone with a relationship to the Disney parks will appreciate this one-of-a-kind visual history, which tracks Disneyland’s growth from one park in Anaheim to  a “happy place” kingdom that reigns from Paris to Shanghai.

Buy: Walt Disney’s Disneyland by Chris Nichols $29.23

‘One Day at Disney’ by Bruce Steele

Step behind the scenes of the Walt Disney Company in this immersive piece by journalist Bruce D. Steele. The comprehensive book spotlights than 80 theme park cast members who opened up their workshops and dressing rooms to tell their candid stories about what it’s like working one of the most extraordinary and sought-after jobs in the world.

Buy: One Day at a Time by Bruce Steele $22.11

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Investor Daniel Loeb Backs Off Disney-ESPN Sale Proposal, Citing ‘Better Understanding’ of Company’s ‘Growth and Innovation’ Plan

Activist investor Daniel S. Loeb of Third Point has backed off his proposal from last month for Disney to divest itself of ESPN in order to devote even more resources to content creation for streaming platforms. Loeb sent two Twitter messages early Sunday morning that amounted to an olive branch to Disney and its CEO Bob Chapek. Loeb said he had gained a “better understanding” of Disney’s plans to more deeply integrate ESPN into its direct-to-consumer operations and the emerging Disney bundle of channels. The social media missive signals that Loeb will not step up his public pressure on Disney...
BUSINESS
Variety

Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead in Los Angeles

UPDATED: Rapper PnB Rock was shot today in Los Angeles as a result of a robbery attempt. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital, the L.A. Times reported. An explicit and graphic video is currently circulating online purportedly depicting Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, on the floor surrounded by a pool of blood. The incident took place inside the Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant located in Inglewood, as Allen was dining with his girlfriend. According to reports, law enforcement was called around 1:23 p.m. to respond to a shooting resulting in life-threatening injuries.  While many took...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Ramsey Lewis, Legendary Jazz Pianist Known for ‘The In Crowd,’ Dies at 87

Legendary jazz musician Ramsey Lewis, known for hits such as “The In Crowd” and “Wade in the Water,” died Monday morning at his home in Chicago. He was 87. Lewis recorded over 80 albums in his career, during which he received five gold records and three Grammy Awards. The jazz pianist and composer’s death was announced in a post on the official Ramsey Lewis Facebook page, stating that he “died peacefully” with no cause of death mentioned at this time. In the notice, a quote from his wife Janet Lewis read, “Ramsey’s passion for music was truly fueled by the...
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Brings the Spectacle to Dodger Stadium but Really Soars With Solo Segment: Concert Review

Freddie Freeman was hitting homers down in San Diego, so it was up to visiting superstar Lady Gaga to keep the on-base percentage exceptionally high Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, site of one of the last stops on her “Chromatica Ball” outing. Surprises were few, this many weeks into a mega-tour whose production values were already known among the legions of Little Monsters who’d long since put curious paws to Googling Gaga’s setlists and setpieces.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Walt Disney
Variety

Emmy Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

The 74th annual Emmy Awards are in the books following a tight three-hour telecast on NBC that saw several repeat winners, along with quite a few surprising upsets. During Monday’s Kenan Thompson-hosted ceremony, Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” won best comedy series for the second year in a row, HBO Max’s “The White Lotus” took top limited series and HBO’s “Succession” grabbed the highest honor of the night with outstanding drama series. Earlier in the show, Netflix’s “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor to ever win lead actor in a drama series, and the fourth Asian person ever to...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Britney Spears Says She’ll ‘Probably Never Perform Again’

Amid the series of bombshells about her family, her conservatorship and business managers Britney Spears has dropped on her Instagram account, on Sunday she posted a lengthy message in which she says that she will “probably never perform again.”. After writing about the lack of creative control she was...
MUSIC
Variety

Laura Poitras Slams Venice, TIFF for ‘Providing Platform’ for Clinton ‘Whitewashing’

Oscar-winning documentarian Laura Poitras slammed the Venice and Toronto film festivals for “providing a platform” for the Clinton family to engage “in a kind of whitewashing.” Her comments come as TIFF this week hosted the Canadian premiere of Poitras’s “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” a documentary about the artist and activist Nan Goldin, and just days after the film won Venice’s top prize, the Golden Lion. It is the rare doc to land slots at the superfecta of Venice, Telluride, Toronto and New York, and Poitras said she thought “long and hard” about whether or not to voice criticism at the...
MOVIES
Variety

Broadway’s Cort Theatre Renamed in Honor of James Earl Jones

In 1958, an unknown actor spoke just one line from the stage of the Cort Theatre on Broadway: “Mrs. Roosevelt, supper is served.” Then, a 27-year old James Earl Jones could barely make it through his five words. His stutter had yet to smooth into a defining voice. On Monday afternoon, in a ceremony attended by Samuel L. Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, Debbie Allen and Mayor Eric Adams, that same theater was rededicated in honor of the now 91 year-old actor. “I spoke my first line ever on Broadway in this theater,” Jones said in a video played during the ceremony, taped when Jones and his family toured the...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Disney Parks#Disney Movies#Disney World#Travel Destinations#The Disney Bundle#Espn
Variety

Hulu Is $2 a Month With This Epic Back-to-School Deal

If there’s one perk to being a student, it’s the many student deals you can take advantage of by signing up with your student email address — commuter passes, movie tickets, museum passes, Amazon Prime and perhaps best of all, streaming services. In honor of back-to-school-season, Hulu has rolled out an epic deal for all U.S college students, that brings down its monthly subscription cost by 75%. Through the end of the month, all students can get Hulu’s ad-supported plan for only $1.99/month instead of $6.99/month. The deal is available to any U.S college students who are 18 years or older...
EDUCATION
Variety

‘Ted Lasso’ Wins Big, ‘Only Murders’ Gets Skunked and Lizzo Dethrones ‘Drag Race’: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises at the Emmys

The biggest surprise of the 2022 Emmy awards is that there were almost no surprises at all. Category after category, the nominees awards experts expected to win, did win — and in several cases (Julia Garner, Brett Goldstein, Zendaya, Jean Smart), won again. The three shows with the most nominations — “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” and “The White Lotus” — all won the top prizes in their respective categories (though one of those wins was a bit more surprising than others). For most of the telecast, the most unexpected moments came in the winner speeches (Sheryl Lee Ralph! Jennifer Coolidge!), and in...
TV SERIES
Variety

Quinta Brunson Laughs Off Jimmy Kimmel Emmys Controversy: ‘Tomorrow, Maybe I’ll Be Mad at Him’

Emmy winner Quinta Brunson wasn’t fazed by Jimmy Kimmel’s comedic bit during Monday night’s awards ceremony. The late-night host took the stage alongside Will Arnett at the 74th annual Emmy Awards ceremony. The two presenters’ appearance involved the “Bojack Horseman” alum dragging Kimmel’s seemingly lifeless body across the stage. The focus of the act poked fun at Kimmel’s loss since he didn’t win the award for variety talk show earlier during the ceremony. Arnett joked to the crowd that Kimmel had taken advantage of the ceremony’s bar and had too much to drink. The move sparked controversy online as viewers...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
Country
France
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Variety

Tori Spelling to Host MTV Relationship Mystery Competition Show ‘Love at First Lie’ (EXCLUSIVE)

MTV is kicking off its first-ever relationship mystery competition series. “Love at First Lie,” hosted by Tori Spelling, will premiere on MTV in the US and in more than 170 countries around the world on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 9:30 p.m. The reality show will consist of 12 episodes as the viewers try to figure out who is in real relationships and which pairs are faking it. MTV’s official logline reads, “Power games test their relationships and give insight into who could be telling the truth or lying through their teeth. At the end of each episode, during the Truth Ceremony, the...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

San Sebastian-Bound ‘Woman at Sea’ Boarded by Loco Films, Trailer Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

Loco Films has boarded international sales rights to actor-turned-helmer Dinara Droukarova’s feature debut “Woman at Sea” which will world premiere in the New Directors section at the San Sebastian Film Festival. Produced by Marianne Slot and Carine LeBlanc at Paris-based Slot Machine (“Melancholia”), “Woman at Sea” stars Droukarova as Lili, who has left everything behind to travel to the end of the earth to fulfil her dream of fishing in the northern seas, in Iceland. She convinces Ian, a fishing boat skipper, to give her a chance and embarks on the Rebel. She is the only woman in the crew but she...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 48 Sets October Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

NBC has announced a premiere date for “Saturday Night Live’s” 48th season, which will return on October 1. The premiere episode’s host and musical guest will be announced at another date. Though the show typically operates on a fluid weekly schedule throughout the season, new episodes are expected to air on the following two weekends, October 8th and 15th, after its premiere. Creator Lorne Michaels continues as executive producwe. Following the show’s 47th season finale, the cast saw its largest exodus in recent memory, with the departures of tenured members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney announced shortly before...
TV SERIES
Variety

Laika Studios Announces New Series Exploring Props, Costumes and Sets From Iconic Films

Laika, the animation studio behind “ParaNorman” and “Coraline,” has announced a six-part series exploring the costumes, props and sets from its iconic films. Titled “Laika Archives,” the series will be released on Sept. 13 via the company’s YouTube channel and features artisans like costume designer Deb Cook, head of model-making Keith McQueen and writer-director Chris Butler. Says Butler, “There’s something truly magical about walking into a room and seeing a table full of gorgeous sculpts, gorgeous artwork that’s been created by very talented people.” David Burke, Laika chief marketing officer and SVP of operations, adds: “Laika creates movies that matter. It takes a...
MOVIES
Variety

Canada’s Corus Entertainment Strikes Overall Deal With Jeff Norton’s Dominion of Drama, Sets Up Waterside Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Corus Entertainment has struck an overall deal with U.K.-Canadian production company Dominion of Drama, and appointed its founder Jeff Norton as the head of its new imprint, Waterside Studios. Waterside Studios is positioned as a new IP and production venture focused on premium scripted Canadian content for youth and primetime audiences. The outfit will cater to the Canadian as well as international marketplace. Norton most recently served as a consultant for Corus, and previously as executive producer of “Trucktown” for production company Nelvana. He also co-wrote the novel “Keeping the Beat,” which was one of the launch titles for Kids Can...
BUSINESS
Variety

Harry Styles on Understanding the Mind of a Closeted Gay Man for ‘My Policeman’ — TIFF

Another red-hot star arrived at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, as Harry Styles stopped by for the world premiere of his new drama, “My Policeman.” At a press conference early in the day, Styles said spoke about how he was able to get in the headspace of his character, the closeted policeman Tom. “I think he’s very curious,” Styles said. “I think he’s someone who is born into a very small world and, if you’re born into that kind of environment, you feel like you know where the edge of the world is. Slowly throughout the story, I think...
MOVIES
Variety

Magnolia Network PR Chief John Marsicano Joins Endeavor as VP of Internal Comms (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnolia Network’s top PR exec John Marsicano has been tapped as Endeavor’s new vice president of internal communications, Variety has learned exclusively. Beginning in the New York-based position Monday, Marsicano will be leading internal communications efforts across Endeavor’s network of more than 7,000 employees and supporting engagement with the company’s subsidiaries. He will report directly to Kim Ulrich, senior vice president of corporate communications at the Ari Emanuel-run company. Marsicano has worked with the Gaineses since 2017, when he began at the “Fixer Upper” couple’s national home and lifestyle brand by overseeing all communications efforts, both internal and external, for the company...
BUSINESS
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Chris Stapleton Renews Global Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell Music

Chris Stapleton has inked a renewal of his global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music. He is represented by his managers Coran Capshaw, Zach Peters, and Clay Hunt of Red Light Management as well as his attorney Chip Petree. Ben Vaughn, president and CEO of WCM Nashville, said: “Chris Stapleton is a once-in-a-lifetime talent.  The way he crafts lyrics set against his rhythms makes you literally feel the music. We believe his music will live on for generations and we couldn’t be more honored to continue working with such a timeless songwriter and artist.” In a statement, Stapleton commented: “Ben Vaughn and...
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

81K+
Followers
60K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy