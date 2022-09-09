The Best Disney Gifts and Merch to Buy This Year

It’s a good time to be a Disney fan. This summer alone, the entertainment giant dropped dozens of highly anticipated titles — some of which have been in the works for years.

There was the return of “Obi Wan Kenobi” at the end of May; “Ms. Marvel” in June; and come fall, we’ll be gifted with long-awaited sequels like the Sarah Jessica Parker-helmed “Hocus Pocus 2” and Amy Adams’ “Disenchanted” (yes, that’s “Enchanted 2”).

Despite all the exciting developments slated for the rest of 2022, it’s never too late to celebrate the classics. To hold you over, shop through some of the best Disney merch on the market right now, inspired by your favorite films and characters — from the new “Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook” to an “Aladdin”-inspired diamond jewelry collection.

‘Hocus Pocus’ Funko Pop

Celebrate the anticipated “Hocus Pocus 2,” in which Sarah Jessica Parker will reprise her role as Sarah, with this three-figure Funko Pop set featuring miniaturized versions of the Sanderson sisters.

Disney Plus (75% Off)

Disney unveiled an epic deal in celebration of Disney Plus day this week. Through Sept. 19, you can get Disney Plus for only $1.99 a month. You can also purchase the Disney Bundle, which wraps in ESPN Plus and Hulu at no extra charge, for only $13.99/month.







Donald Duck Dooney & Bourke Camera Bag

The best accessory to bring to your next trip to Disney World . Stash your camera in this nifty Dooney & Bourke bag, made out of the brand’s luxe leather, includes side slip pockets and a main compartment and is designed with an abstract Donald Duck pattern.







A Spoonful of Sugar Spoon

This adorable silver spoon has the classic “Mary Poppins” line engraved on its surface.

Buy: BUY NOW: $12.99

Beauty and the Beast Lumiere Cake Stand

Serve your cake in style with this enchanting cake stand inspired by “Beauty and the Beast.” The stand includes fully sculpted Lumiere figurine base, high gloss cake plate and a golden finish.







Disney Mickey Mouse Oven Mitts

Cook in style with these Mickey Mouse oven mitts, color blocked in red, white and black.







‘Aladdin’ Jasmine-Inspired Moon and Star Ring (40% Off)

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of “Aladdin,” Enchanted Fine Jewelry has launched a luxe diamond collection inspired by one of Disney’s most beloved princesses. The extensive capsule includes sterling silver and yellow gold rings, bejeweled engagement rings, pendant necklaces, dainty bracelets and sleek studs. Blue topaz runs through the entire collection, an ode to Jasmine’s indelible turquoise harem pants she wears throughout the film. The ring pictured above, currently 40% off, is crafted from 10 carat yellow gold, inlaid with 1/10 CCTW of round diamonds atop a star and crescent moon design.







‘The Unofficial Disney Parks EPCOT Cookbook’

The next installment of Ashley Craft’s best-selling “Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook” series is finally here, and it’s already a #1 new release on Amazon. The gorgeous book includes 100 unique and easy recipes that bring Epcot’s global fare right to your kitchen. Indulge in German Jumbo Pretzels from Germany and Fish and Chips from Yorkshire County; Avocado Margaritas from Mexico and Macaron Ice Cream from France. And if your sweet tooth isn’t satisfied, you can always check out more cookbooks inspired by your favorite shows and movies here.

Buy: BUY NOW: $11.54

Jungle Cruise Face Mask

Headed to the park and looking for a thematic layer of extra protection? Rep one of the most famous Disneyland rides of all time, while also staying safe, with this “Jungle Cruise” face mask, made out of two layers of soft polyester and spandex fabric for a comfortable fit.







Dole Whip Soy Wax Candle

If you go to Disneyland for the Dole Whip, the beloved frozen dessert served at Disney’s theme parks, you aren’t alone. And you also don’t have to wait until your next trip to enjoy the delicious citrusy smell of the pineapple ice cream. This Dole Whip candle from C&E brings the aura of Disney theme parks to your own home, burning all-natural soy wax to give off a Pina Colada scent to any room.







‘Enchanted’-Inspired Diamond Ring (46% Off)

No, this isn’t a costume ring. It’s the real deal. Nod to Amy Adams’ “Giselle” (which just announced “Disenchanted” to premiere on Disney Plus this year ), with this sophisticated white diamond ring, fit for a princess. Set with 1/7 CT genuine white diamonds atop sterling silver, this gorgeous accessory is usually $312 so you’ll want to snag this deal fast before it goes.







Haunted Mansion Opera Singer Funko Pop!

In her signature pose, the Haunted Mansion’s Opera Singer has her mouth wide open and hands clasped gently in front of her chest as she belts out the notes that are all too familiar to Disney fans who have taken a tour of the eerie manor.

Buy: Haunted Mansion Opera Singer Funko Pop $16.24

Haunted Mansion Stretching Portraits

These stretched portraits are the same ones featured in the Stretching Room, one of the most memorable aspects of the Haunted Mansion experience. Just like in the Disney attraction, each portrait features Phantom Manor’s Melanie Ravenswood and her former suitors, all killed by her father Henry.

Buy: Haunted Mansion Stretching Portraits $80.00

Haunted Mansion Map Wall Poster

This colorful and artistic poster is a fun addition to any wall space, showcasing all the best characters and rooms from the Haunted Mansion in a winding map that leads viewers through every eerie room and storyline.

Buy: Disney Haunted Mansion Map Wall Poster $19.99

Pirates of the Caribbean Redd Funko Pop!

Add to your Funko Pop collection with this stylized version of Redd, the beloved and newly revamped member of the Wicked Wench crew, her Auctioneer gun in tow.

Buy: Pirates of the Caribbean $32.76

Disney Classics Complete 55-Disk Blu-ray Movie Box Set

Own 55 Disney Classics from 1937 to 2018 in this comprehensive Blu-ray box set, which celebrates the prolific (and ongoing) legacy of Walt Disney Studios. From the studio’s first animated movie “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves” to “Alice in Wonderland” and “Lion King,” the package comes with colored versions of your favorite Disney movies, in addition to a bonus 80-page book called “A Celebration of Walt Disney Studios.”

Buy: BUY NOW: $490.00

Mickey Mouse Waffle Maker (33% Off)

Reviewers love this Mickey Mouse waffle iron, which uses non-stick cooking plates to bake one six-inch pancake at a time, with impressive animated facial features to boot.

Buy: Mickey Mouse Waffle Maker $26.75

Codenames – Disney Family Edition (21% Off)

Just like the original, the Disney Edition of Code Names has two Cluemasters give one-word clues to help their teammates identify the cards on the table. But the cards in this special iteration includes Disney characters, locations and storylines for the ultimate fans. Here, check out more boardgames inspired by your favorite shows and movies.

Buy: Disney Codenames $24.95

‘Up’ MacBook Decal

Show some “Up” love with this adorable laptop decal, featuring the distinct balloon-house from the beloved Pixar movie.







‘Walt Disney’s Disneyland’ by Chris Nichols

Chris Nichols takes readers through the action-packed history of Walt Disney’s theme park empire in this visual history, which provides a unique glimpse into the first park’s development in the 1950s. Anyone with a relationship to the Disney parks will appreciate this one-of-a-kind visual history, which tracks Disneyland’s growth from one park in Anaheim to a “happy place” kingdom that reigns from Paris to Shanghai.

Buy: Walt Disney’s Disneyland by Chris Nichols $29.23

‘One Day at Disney’ by Bruce Steele

Step behind the scenes of the Walt Disney Company in this immersive piece by journalist Bruce D. Steele. The comprehensive book spotlights than 80 theme park cast members who opened up their workshops and dressing rooms to tell their candid stories about what it’s like working one of the most extraordinary and sought-after jobs in the world.

Buy: One Day at a Time by Bruce Steele $22.11