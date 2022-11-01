Should You Buy Your Christmas Tree Early?

The holidays are quickly approaching , but it can be hard to get into the giving spirit while inflation continues to raise the costs of everything from gas to groceries to gifts. While last year was expensive due to supply chain issues and tree shortages, this year is bound to turn up even higher prices.

Christmas tree farms have reported a great harvest, but their operating costs for things like labor, materials and transport have risen exponentially. To prepare your budget for these increased prices, review these expert tips on making the most of your Christmas Tree this year (without breaking the bank).

Experts Say To Shop Early for Christmas Trees

With prices for Christmas trees bound to skyrocket, it’s important that consumers carefully time their purchases in order to get the best deal. Expert advice strongly points to getting one earlier rather than later.

Alison Caldwell, horticultural buyer at Hicks Nurseries , said that last year’s real tree shortage wasn’t entirely a new thing. “I believe we are still feeling the impact from the economic downturn in 2008 when hundreds of thousands of trees didn’t get planted which now would be reaching harvesting size,” Caldwell said.

How Soon Is Too Soon?

Though getting one earlier than later should save you some money, there is such a thing as buying a real Christmas tree too early.

“For a real Christmas tree, you need to find that ‘sweet spot’,” said Kyle Tobin, founder of Christmas Lights Toronto . “You can’t be too early (or your tree could be down to the bones when Christmas arrives), but you can’t wait too long. If you do, you’ll be paying more and the tree lots will be packed [with buyers].”

Store Until Ready To Decorate

If you want to get a solid deal on a tree (and ensure that you get one in the first place), your best bet is to buy it ASAP and store it until you’re ready to set it up and decorate it. You can in fact do this with a real tree.

“For a fresh tree make sure there is a fresh cut at time of purchase, and place it directly into a bucket of water, stored out of the sun and wind in a cool location,” Caldwell said. “The garage is a perfect spot.”

Alternatives To Consider If Fresh and Artificial Are Too Pricey

“Try a Plywood Tree if you can’t find a live tree or if a new artificial tree isn’t in the budget this year,” said Susan Maloney, professional home management blogger at productdiggers.com . “For a modern Christmas tree alternative, this tree is fashioned from sheets of birch plywood with stars carved off. There are plenty of additional alternatives online if you search for ‘plywood Christmas tree patterns.'”

How To Keep Your Fresh Tree in Great Shape All Holiday Long

Stew Leonard’s tree experts recommend buying a fresh tree that is 1 foot shorter than your ceiling to allow enough room to top the tree with a star or angel. Additionally, they highlight the following tips:

To check freshness, remove a needle and bend it in half. If the needle gives but doesn’t snap, the tree is fresh.

Before taking your tree home, get a fresh cut of at least ½-inch to 1-inch to eliminate the heaviest build-up of sap and make sure it has full bark so it is easier for the tree to take up water in the stand. Also, make sure to get the bottom branches trimmed to allow for at least 6-inches of the trunk to stand comfortably in the tree stand.

Customers should never shave the bark off their tree; the tree actually “drinks” through the bark. Stew’s tree experts also recommend adding Stew’s Miracle Tree to the tree stand, which is a special formula developed with their growers that replenishes the tree’s nutrients immediately. Simply fill the tree stand with one part Stew’s Miracle Tree and two parts warm water.

When you get home, place your tree away from a heat source and direct sunlight and keep your tree hydrated with plenty of water. This is especially important for those putting their tree up earlier this year.

