CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnfield, MA

Bank Robber Wanted For One Of Biggest Heists In Cleveland’s History 52 Years Ago ID’d As Lynnfield Man

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

LYNNFIELD (CBS) – A man wanted for one of the biggest bank robberies in the history of Cleveland, Ohio eluded authorities for 52 years by settling down in Massachusetts.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Friday they have solved the mysterious disappearance of Ted Conrad. Conrad was a 20-year-old teller at a bank in Cleveland when he left work on July 11, 1969 with $215,000 and was never seen again.

Investigators searched for him for years, chased leads across the country and even featured him on America’s Most Wanted and Unsolved Mysteries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UOeH6_0cuxPJVS00

Ted Conrad (WBZ-TV)

The U.S. Marshals said the case stayed cold until this week when they came to Massachusetts and positively identified him as Thomas Randele of Lynnfield.

“From what I know about him and what I learned, he was a great family man, he was friends with the police in those areas, and from my understanding even friends with federal agents in that area,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. “Nobody knew his true identity. He was literally the man living next door that nobody really knew.”

Randele died of lung cancer in May. The Marshals said they were able to match documents that Conrad had filled out in the 1960’s with documents Randele had written, including when he filed for bankruptcy protection in Boston in 2014.

“I’m still grieving the loss of my husband, who was a great man,” his wife Kathy Randele told Cleveland.com .

The Marshals said Conrad was obsessed with the 1968 Steve McQueen movie “ The Thomas Crown Affair ,” which was about a millionaire businessman who robbed banks for fun.

“Everything in real life doesn’t always end like in the movies,” Elliott said. Elliott’s father was also a U.S. Marshal who spent decades searching for Conrad before his death in 2020.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

64,120 Total Breakthrough COVID Cases Reported In Massachusetts, Which Is 1.3% Of Vaccinated People

BOSTON (CBS) – The number of breakthrough COVID cases in Massachusetts increased by 5,313 this week. On Tuesday, the state released its weekly report on the number of cases in vaccinated people. The cumulative count this week was 64,120 people, which is 1.3% of the 4.8 million people in Massachusetts who are fully vaccinated. Last week, the state reported 58,807 breakthrough cases. Of the breakthrough cases, a cumulative total of 2,080 vaccinated people had been hospitalized as of Saturday, which is up from 1,940 the previous week. Still, that accounts for only 0.04% of vaccinated Massachusetts residents. There have been a total of 509 deaths in vaccinated people, up from 468 last week, which marks 0.01% of those who have received the COVID vaccine.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

United Airlines Plane Catches Fire At Logan Airport

BOSTON (CBS) – The tail of a United Airlines plane caught fire Tuesday morning at Logan Airport, though no passengers were on board at the time. The fire started in the auxiliary power unit in the rear of the plane, which was scheduled to travel from Boston to San Francisco. A damaged United plane following a fire at Logan Airport. (WBZ-TV) According to Massport, no one was hurt. There were no passengers on board and a fire crew responded “immediately.” Firefighters could be seen assessing the plane, which had visible damage. United released a statement about the incident, saying the 737 has been removed from service while the plane is inspected. A 737 aircraft experienced a mechanical issue while parked at a gate at Boston Logan International Airport. There were no customers or crew onboard at the time. The aircraft has been removed from service while our maintenance crews evaluate it. We are making alternate arrangements for our customers traveling from Boston to San Francisco on United 477. No further information is currently available.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

‘I Put Him In A Headlock’: Woman Thwarts Attempted Carjacking In Worcester

WORCESTER (CBS) – A Connecticut man is under arrest — and a young Worcester woman is happy she wasn’t badly hurt — after an attempted carjacking over the weekend. It was two o’clock Saturday morning when a 24-year-old nursing assistant named Julitssa (she asked to use only her first name) was making her way home from a friend’s house — when her good deed turned into a violent struggle. She was driving on Park Avenue in Worcester when she saw a car veer off the road and hit a pole and made the decision to stop and help. Julitssa fights off a man...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Cold Case: DA Increases Reward For Information About Kim Benoit’s Death In 1974

NORTH ADAMS (CBS) — The reward to help solve a nearly 50-year-old cold case in Massachusetts is growing. On November 16, 1974, 18-year-old Kim Benoit’s body was found along a riverbank in Berkshire County. The North Adams teen had been reported missing a few days before. The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office is now offering $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible. That reward is on top of the $5,000 Benoit’s family has offered. Kim Benoit (Photo Via Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office) “I believe there are people out there who know more about this case and, through the offering of a financial reward coupled with enhanced forensic technology, we hope to give the family the closure they deserve,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. If you have any information, call Massachusetts State Police at 413-499-1112.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Lynnfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Lynnfield, MA
Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

Mass Pike Traffic Jammed For Miles After Truck Knocks Down Sign In Framingham

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – A truck crashed into a sign on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham Tuesday morning, backing up traffic heading into Boston for five miles during rush hour. The truck was on the Pike eastbound when it struck a sign for the exit to Route 9 about a mile before the exit. The sign came down and the metal attached to the pole to hang it was damaged. A crane was brought in and the eastbound side of the Pike was shut down briefly for the cleanup. There’s no word on any injuries or what caused the crash. Traffic on the Pike eastbound was stopped in Framingham for the cleanup. (WBZ-TV) Traffic was stalled all the way past the Route 495 interchange in Hopkinton.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Woman Wounded, Suspect Dead After Shooting In Salem

SALEM (CBS) – A man is dead and a woman was seriously injured in an apparent attempted murder-suicide in Salem. Police said it happened at 3 Technology Way shortly after 5 p.m. Monday. When police arrived, they found 55-year-old Richard Lorman of Wilton, N.H. dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A 33-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to a Boston hospital with life threatening injuries. Police said it appears the woman and man knew each other and there is no threat to the public. Both people appear to be from New Hampshire. Their identities have not been released. “We believe they were known to each other, their exact relationship is unknown at this time,” said Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller. Police investigate shooting in Salem (WBZ-TV) The woman works at a sail manufacturing company in the complex and was shot as she was leaving work. Police have interviewed several witnesses and say they’re still piecing the information together to figure out why and how this happened.
SALEM, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Is Home To The Country’s Second-Most Expensive ZIP Code, Report Says

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston has the second-most expensive ZIP code in the country, and Massachusetts is represented seven times on the Top 100 list, according to a new real estate ranking. The 02199 in Boston’s Back Bay has a median sale price of $5.5 million, trailing only the San Francisco suburb of Atherton at $7.475 million, according to PropertyShark. Prices around the Prudential Center are “outpacing even ultra-exclusive Hamptons enclaves,” PropertyShark said. The 02199 didn’t make last year’s ranking because of slow sales at the beginning of the pandemic, but is now reportedly at its highest median sale price yet. New England had 11 entries on the list, with Connecticut contributing the other four. Massachusetts’ seven ZIP codes are up from four last year. The Prudential Center in Boston’s Back Bay (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Other ZIP codes in the Top 100 from Massachusetts are Nantucket’s 02554 ($2 million), Weston’s 02493 ($1.85 million), Wellesley Hills’ 02481 ($1.756 million), Waban’s 02468 ($1.695 million), Chilmark’s 02535 ($1.663 million) and Beacon Hill 02108 ($1.673 million). This was the first year that zero New York City ZIP codes ranked inside the Top 20, PropertyShark said. Click here to see the full ranking.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Dracut Police Looking For Lawrence Man Accused Of Raping A Child

DRACUT (CBS) — Dracut Police are looking for a 43-year-old Lawrence man who is accused of raping a child. Gabriel Yepez may be driving a 2016 GMC Sierra with Massachusetts license plate 9TM477. The victim is a child who Yepez knows, police said. He is charged with three counts of aggravated rape of a child and three counts of rape of a child with force. Gabriel Yepez (Photo Via Dracut Police) Anyone with information about Yepez’s whereabouts should call Dracut Police at 978-957-2123.
DRACUT, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Mcqueen
CBS Boston

3 Injured Hikers Carried Off Icy Mt. Monadnock During Simultaneous Rescues

JAFFREY, N.H. (CBS) – Rescuers spent much of the day Sunday making three simultaneous rescues on Mt. Monadnock after icy conditions caused several injuries. Around 10:30 a.m., a 57-year-old New Hampshire woman fell and needed to be rescued from the Pumpelly Trail junction. The woman was brought to a waiting ambulance by about 7:40 p.m. and taken to an area hospital for treatment. Around 12:45 p.m. while the rescue was happening, conservation officers received a call for another hiker who needed help. A 53-year-old North Attleboro man made it to the peak of the mountain when he fell and seriously hurt his lower...
JAFFREY, NH
CBS Boston

15-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Carrying Loaded Gun

BOSTON (CBS) — Police arrested a 15-year-old in Roxbury after he was discovered with a loaded gun Friday afternoon. Police said they saw the teen on Annunciation Road and recovered a loaded gun, which had been tucked into his waistband. The gun allegedly had an extended large-capacity magazine, was loaded with seven rounds, and its serial number was removed. The teen will face several firearms charges.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Police Arrest Man For Attempted Rape At MBTA Station

BOSTON (CBS) — MBTA Transit Police say they’ve arrested a man for trying to rape someone at the MBTA State Street station. It happened on Friday around 10:30 p.m. Transit Police released a photo of the suspect on Twitter Saturday. They asked anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigations Unit. A few hours later, police announced the arrest of 33-year-old Luis Salinas for attempted rape. Wanted for Attempted Rape. Recognize this person. Please contact us with any information you may have. TY. https://t.co/UKTWeEmv3v pic.twitter.com/oiSYZP6ZdS — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) November 13, 2021 “Our Twitter followers are the BEST !!!! A short while ago Transit Police Detectives tracked down the offender in Downtown Boston,” police posted online.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

As COVID-19 Numbers Climb, Some Experts Want Massachusetts To Allow Boosters For All Adults

BROCKTON (CBS) – “I wanted to be as good as I could get,” said a 91-year-old getting his Moderna COVID-19 booster in Brockton Friday, just in time for the holidays. Experts say it’s a good idea. After a deep dip in COVID-19 numbers this summer, cases are creeping up again as cold weather drives people inside, and plans for gathering around turkey get underway. “We’re gathering with friends and family this Thanksgiving,” said Elyse Heise. “Everyone over 65 will have had booster shots, and all of the kids,” she said. Reported cases in Massachusetts have gone up since a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robberies#History Of Cleveland#Robber#U S Marshals#The U S Marshals Service#Cleveland Com
CBS Boston

Mask Mandate In Salem Won’t Be Extended After It Expires Saturday Night

SALEM (CBS) — The mask mandate in Salem will expire at the end of the day on Saturday. It will not be extended. Individual businesses have the right to require masks on their premises. The mask mandate has been in place since August 23. There are currently 164 active cases in Salem, up from 115 from last week. There are 15 hospitalizations and three in the ICU.  
SALEM, MA
CBS Boston

Somerville Dog With Incurable Cancer Showered With Love From Community

SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Meet 11-year-old Sparkle. If you live in Somerville, you probably already know her. Owner Melora Rush said, “she’s known as the Mayor of Somerville. A lot of people talk about her that way.” Rush put a sign outside of her house last year, introducing the pup that just loves to be outside. “She loves it. She usually sits right out by the sign. And just waits for her fan club,” said Rush. A fan club that includes frequent visitors, like neighbor Alison Pirie who says she visits Sparkle, “about once a day. I walk back and forth.” They even get fan mail,...
SOMERVILLE, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy