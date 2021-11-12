CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, OK

New Multipurpose Center Is Expected To Help Improve Health Opportunities In Cleveland County

By Anjelicia Bruton
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EAOR1_0cuwn6l700

Cleveland County opened a new multipurpose center. Officials said this space will provide Oklahomans with access to more health and wellness resources.

A six-year project finally became a reality as project leaders cut the ribbon to Cleveland County's Wellness Square.

“As we did our surveys and we got our information back that we get annually, we found that there was a need for more fresh fruits and vegetables in our county,” Cleveland County commissioner Darry Stacy said.

Cleveland County and the Cleveland County Health Department partnered together to create, “The Well," a $7 million dollar project funded by the county and community partners. Their main goal was to create a central hub to increase access to much needed resources.

“With Cleveland County, we are unique in that we have a large urban area within our county, and we have a good mix of rural communities, so having an access point I think really helps address those barriers to folks accessing resources within our county maybe from a geographical standpoint,” The Well community engagement director Tara Douglas said.

The 14,000-square foot building will include services from dozens of community partners fitness classes, cooking demonstrations and health care.

“Instead of throwing medication at a problem, we like to find the problem and fix it,” Dr. Castle Santana said. “We definitely wanted to go with more of a calm, relaxing sort of environment instead of a cold and sort of sterile type of environment.”

Vendors at the Norman Farmers Market are also looking forward to having a climate-controlled space.

“It's a lot of work,” Phillip Starr said. “We had some real downpours this spring. Somebody has a picture of me. I’m a heavy guy, so is Bucky. Holding down tents during the wind. Obviously, those markets don't go very well.”

Vendors will be setting up shop at The Well in Spring 2022. Aside from having a covered space, they said they're looking forward to new customers.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cleveland County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Cleveland, OK
Cleveland County, OK
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Health Care#Vegetables#Geographical#Fresh Fruits#Oklahomans#The Well In Spring 2022
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Wildlife Department Confirms COVID Cases In Deer

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation confirms some deer in the state have tested positive for COVID-19. ODWC said wildlife biologists determined some deer in Oklahoma had COVID after taking blood samples during deer herd health studies both this and last year. ODWC said several different animals, domestic and wild, are known to carry the virus, though it's not clear how deer contract it. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said it is possible deer are exposed through people, the environment, other deer, or animals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OSDH Announces Changes To COVID-19 Statistics Reporting Dashboard

Despite seeing a decline in cases over the past month, state health officials are reporting over 1,000 daily cases for Friday. "We are aware of an excess of 20 states seeing an uptick in COVID cases and they come pretty close to Oklahoma," Oklahoma State Department of Health interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said. "We are very aware of that and we have seen the slightest uptick in the past couple of days and we want to watch that.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
325
Followers
143
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy