Barring a miraculous future update, you probably shouldn’t buy GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch. Despite it being the first time these games, or any of the main series games, have made it to Nintendo shores, that doesn’t make up for poor performance, a resolution that would be more at home on PS2, and load times that will give you enough time to stare at yourself in the reflection of your Switch, thinking about how much better this collection should have been on this platform.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO