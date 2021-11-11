CORRECTING and REPLACING Emex Appoints Sarah Saha as First Ever Regional CEO for MENA & APAC

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2021--

Subhead of release should read: Sarah Saha and the wider executive team look forward to cementing their presence in the MENA region with the opening of an office in Dubai, UAE in Nov 21. Final sentence before the About section of the release should read: Sarah Saha and the wider executive team look forward to cementing their presence in the MENA region with the opening of an office in the UAE. Additionally, a multimedia asset has been added.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110005866/en/

The updated release reads:

EMEX APPOINTS SARAH SAHA AS FIRST EVER REGIONAL CEO FOR MENA & APAC

Sarah Saha and the wider executive team look forward to cementing their presence in the MENA region with the opening of an office in Dubai, UAE in Nov 21

Sarah Saha has joined Emex, the ESG and EHS software provider, as the regional CEO for MENA & APAC.

Saha will take the lead in expanding the business in Middle East and North Africa, and Asia-Pacific – both key growth regions for Emex.

Reporting directly into Richard Wall, global CEO, Saha will be tasked with driving the acquisition of regional partners and development and growth of the business. This will include an innovation initiative to develop the Emex range of products and services. She will also support current Emex customers in the regions to optimise business performance, automate complex processes, and manage compliance.

Saha previously received recognition from the UAE’s ‘Green Sheikh’, His Royal Highness Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Ali Al Nuaimi, for her sustainability efforts in Dubai, specifically on the reduction of plastic usage. Saha has previously worked at The Hut Group PLC, KG&CO Hospitality and Jumeirah Group.

Sarah Saha, regional CEO for MENA & APAC at Emex, said: “After just over a year in the UK as Global Group Head of Health, Safety & Environment at THG, I’m thrilled to be back in Dubai and working in the MENA region. With growing commitments towards net zero targets and tackling climate change, there is an extra focus on EHS, Sustainability and ESG in the region. “The MENA and APAC regions are ahead of the curve when it comes to innovation and technology. We are already taking an innovative approach to ESG, but there is still much more to be explored and discovered. It’s a pleasure to be back here and embrace the vast culture and diversity, especially with the Dubai Expo taking place through to March next year.

“This all makes it an exciting time to bring Emex into the region to support that innovation, and empower businesses to optimise their sustainability strategies. I’m looking forward to being part of these business communities which are pushing the possibilities of sustainability excellence.”

Richard Wall, global CEO and co-founder at Emex, added: “Sarah is an excellent addition to our global leadership team. Her passion for ESG and experience of the MENA region, and the global EHS market, make her an ideal fit for the role and an excellent spokesperson for Emex in-region.”

“Sustainability has quickly climbed to the top of the economic and corporate agenda. But you can’t manage what you can’t measure. Business leaders need accurate data to make informed decisions and sustainable choices. That is why we are expanding our footprint and redoubling our focus on the MENA and APAC regions with the creation of the regional CEO role.”

The global Emex team is planned to expand by an additional 200 people by 2022. Sarah Saha and the wider executive team look forward to cementing their presence in the MENA region with the opening of an office in the UAE.

--ENDS--

About Emex

Emex is a leading provider of Environment, Health & Safety (EHS) and Environmental, Social & Corporate Governance (ESG) software. We empower our clients to take ownership of their sustainability journeys, future-proof their businesses, and meet society’s and stakeholders’ ever-rising expectations.

https://emex.com/

About Sarah Saha

Sarah Saha is the regional CEO for MENA & APAC at Emex. She has extensive experience in EHS and ESG, and has previously held positions at THG, KG&CO, Jumeirah Group, and Hugh Baird College.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarah-saha-66b03953/

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110005866/en/

Beverley Noble,beverley@milkandhoneypr.com, +447856460498

KEYWORD: MIDDLE EAST UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT ENVIRONMENT

SOURCE: Emex

PUB: 11/11/2021 07:07 AM/DISC: 11/11/2021 07:07 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110005866/en